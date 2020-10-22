Best Of Burlesque Show & Restaurant Announced Saturday Nights In Soho

Be transported to a world where The Moulin Rouge meets The Kit Kat Club in this new extravaganza.

See The Best In Burlesque with performers, Athena Beauvoir and Evelyn Carnate, in their their new show The Rendez-Vous Revue featuring Cleopantha and Ruby Saint James. They promise to transport the audiences through a world where The Moulin Rouge meets The Kit Kat Club in this new extravaganza.

The Rendez-Vous Revue takes place on Saturday nights at The Midnight Lounge, a new venue in the heart of Soho and will continue every week - depending on Government restrictions. The show captures the spirit of Soho with the best in theatrical burlesque, drag and variety. Fill yourself with delicious Asian street food, a drink or two and endless entertainment all following strict government social distancing guidelines, of course.

The Rendez-Vous Revue features signature solo numbers and titillating troupe numbers from some of London's top burlesque stars including co-producer Athena Beauvoir (international dazzling showgirl, Miss Burlesque UK 2019 Finalist), show director and joint-producer Evelyn Carnate (Miss Burlesque UK 2019-20 Winner, co-founder of Asian cabaret The Bitten Peach); fiery, feminine and badass burlesque star Cleopantha - taking the international cabaret world by storm; and sultry songbird Ruby Saint James, the burlesque starlet who always wins hearts and audience choice awards.

Fierce and fabulous drag queen appearances from Mahatma Khandi and Miss Asia Thorne will bring the house down and leave you gagging.

The show is co-hosted by international drag and cabaret stars ME - notorious narcissist, glamour clown and professional idiot, formerly known across the world as Meth, and award winning international cabaret artist, singer, writer, tarot reader Ruby Wednesday, one part of the vile vaudevillian duo Mr Trick & Miss Treat (who will also be making an appearance at The Rendez-Vous Revue).

Times are tough, this is the tonic 2020 has been waiting for...

See The Rendez-Vous Revue at The Midnight Lounge, 5 Brewer Street, W1F 0SR every Saturday night from 5pm to 10pm

Ticket prices for this outrageous extravaganza from £35, arrive by 5.30pm for 1 hour of bottomless Prosecco. There will also be a delicious Asian Street food menu available. Tickets available on the door or you can book in advance here. https://midnightlounge.vip/



