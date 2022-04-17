Bennett Silverstein Uncorks Chateau Bennett '52 at Don't Tell Mama

A genial raconteur with a big, big voice and a touch of the Borscht Belt, Bennett Silverstein is a beloved fixture on the open mic and cabaret scene. In his latest show, Chateau Bennett '52, he reminisces about his lifelong love affair with the Great American Songbook, a star-crossed romance, and the dawning of his eighth decade with optimism, maracas, rim-shot jokes, and his own cheeky original lyrics spicing up vintage Broadway and Tin Pan Alley favorites.

Bennett is supported by Musical Director Matthew Martin Ward, Boots Maleson on bass, and Don Kelly on Drums. The show is directed by Jennie Litt.

One performance only! Sunday, May 1, at 7 p.m., in The Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama. The cover charge is $20 ($15 for MAC members), and the club's new $20 minimum must include 2 drinks. Reservations at donttellmamanyc.com.