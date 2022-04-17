Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bennett Silverstein Uncorks Chateau Bennett '52 at Don't Tell Mama

pixeltracker

For one performance only- Sunday, May 1, at 7pm.

Apr. 17, 2022  

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Bennett Silverstein Uncorks Chateau Bennett '52 at Don't Tell Mama

A genial raconteur with a big, big voice and a touch of the Borscht Belt, Bennett Silverstein is a beloved fixture on the open mic and cabaret scene. In his latest show, Chateau Bennett '52, he reminisces about his lifelong love affair with the Great American Songbook, a star-crossed romance, and the dawning of his eighth decade with optimism, maracas, rim-shot jokes, and his own cheeky original lyrics spicing up vintage Broadway and Tin Pan Alley favorites.

Bennett is supported by Musical Director Matthew Martin Ward, Boots Maleson on bass, and Don Kelly on Drums. The show is directed by Jennie Litt.

One performance only! Sunday, May 1, at 7 p.m., in The Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama. The cover charge is $20 ($15 for MAC members), and the club's new $20 minimum must include 2 drinks. Reservations at donttellmamanyc.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • WONDERFUL CIRCUS Comes to National Theatre of Prague Tonight
  • COSMOS Comes to National Theatre of Prague Tonight
  • THE VISIT Begins Performances This Week at National Theatre of Prague
  • BABYLATERNA Begins at the National Theatre of Prague Today