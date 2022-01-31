Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen Cast Offs To OPRECIATE Donna Murphy February 2

Club Cumming will present "Cast Offs Opreciate Donna Murphy" with Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen - the new variety and game show from BroadwayWorld/Broadway Podcast Network's "Next Year, Some Year" and "Broken Records" co-hosts - every Wednesday evening at 6:30 PM, before "Cabernet Cabaret" with Catherine Cohen.

"Cast Offs" is presented free of charge with no cover or minimum. Club Cumming is located at 505 East 6th Street in New York.

"Cast Offs," fresh on the heels of Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's triumphant joint stage debut at Provincetown's Art House, brings together all the fan favorite segments from their popular livestream and podcast onstage for a live audience. Highlights include "Name That Belt" (wherein the hosts challenge each other and attendees to identify various vocalists on the same tune), "Dolly, Concert, Kill" (people are provided with the names of three performers and choose which they'd like to fantasy cast in Hello, Dolly!, which in a peak career concert and which to give the axe), "Opreciation Station"/"Who Do You Think You Are" (inspired by Patti LuPone's notorious "Stop Taking Pictures!" Ben and Daniel share short rare video clips by beloved stars at either their very best, or even better, at their very worst), and the eponymous "Cast Offs" challenge (Ben and Daniel poll the audience as well as social media followers to pick favorite cast recording renditions for a Spotify "Essentials" playlist), as well as performances by the hosts and guests of original special comedic songs and sketches..

BEN RIMALOWER is known in theater and cabaret for writing and directing Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and writing and performing the solos play Patti Issues and Bad with Money; Bravo fans recognize him from many appearances directing Countess Luann's cabaret on The Real Housewives of New York City. DANIEL NOLEN is a writer, performer, and designer. He has written and performed two solo cabaret shows, Daniel Does the Duplex and Safe Space, and has appeared onstage at venues such as The Duplex, The Green Room 42, and The Provincetown Art House. As an actor, Daniel most recently appeared in The Gallery Players' acclaimed production of Once Upon A Mattress.

In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Club Cumming requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.