Ben Chavez Comes to 54 Below, February 3

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Ben Chavez in "Walk Don't Run: Songs From the Road" on Thursday, February 3. Back from a year touring with Disney's Aladdin, Ben Chavez makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut with this night of music celebration.

Inspired by the styles of Billy Joel and PJ Morton, Ben shares his own singer-songwriter voice for the first time in concert. In this collection of original songs, Ben opens up his heart to share personal stories of love, growth, and celebration. Ben's music is an exciting mix of rock, soul, jazz, and folk.

Featuring Keisha Gilles, and Orianna Hilliard, Danté Jeanfelix, and special guests Zach Bencal and Kevin Kuh. With Jerry DeVore (bass), Freddy Hall (guitar), and Matt Watson (drums). Written and conceived by Ben Chavez and produced by Brídín Clements.

Ben Chavez in "Walk Don't Run: Songs From the Road" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 3. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Ben Chavez

Ben Chavez is a Latin-American actor, musician, and composer. Since graduating from the New Studio on Broadway at NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2015, Ben has had the pleasure of working consistently on and offstage in the theatre arena. Most recently he had the privilege of singing alongside the world-famous Rockettes in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. He was also recently seen on the Broadway National Tour of Disney's Aladdin as Omar, one of the leading roles. Ben has performed at many renowned venues around the country such as Madison Square Garden, The Kennedy Center, Radio City, and has performed in various concerts on Broadway stages.

As a composer, Ben and his collaborator Yianni Papadimos have written several musical projects including The Cobalteans (NYMF 2015, Outstanding Music Award), Elysium: An American Fable (Ohio Northern University, Village Theatre), and The Wrights (The Rev Theatre Co.). Their newest musical LLF: Don't Trust The Boyz! has a scheduled run at Ben's high school alma mater, The Bergen County Academies, early this year. The duo has also just completed the soundtrack for an upcoming feature film called Intermedium.

One of Ben's ultimate joys is getting to share his love for the arts with groups in educational and community settings. A proud member of the Broadway Inspirational Voices, Ben works as a teaching artist for their Arts and Education department and currently facilitates regular music sessions with the patients at the Ronald McDonald House NY. He also offers arts sessions for youth nationwide with multicultural arts organization, Get Empowered.

Playing piano since age three, one of Ben's favorite places to be is behind the keys. He has worked for several dance institutions as a ballet musician including NYU, Marymount Manhattan College, Ballet Hispanico, Joffrey Ballet, and Houston Ballet. He also thoroughly enjoys entertaining in piano bar settings and has had regular residencies at Don't Tell Mama and most recently, Michael's Outpost in Houston, TX. Throughout the pandemic, Ben raised $20,000 for various different charities through his weekly "Piano Bar Live" shows on Instagram.

Walk Don't Run: Songs From the Road marks Ben's performance debut as a solo singer-songwriter. A number of the songs were written while on the road with Aladdin and others were created during the at-home quarantine at the start of the pandemic. Ben is so excited to share his "musical diary" with the audience in this exciting on-night-only concert and eventually record these songs into an album!

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.