Belen Moyano Joins WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume III At Feinsteins'/54 Below

Belén Moyano joins the cast of Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14th!

Belén Moyano is an actor, singer, and musician based in NYC.

Off-Broadway: Assistants The Musical. Selected Regional: The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Tarzan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Tuacahn; In the Heights at Engeman. NYC Workshops: Impossible But True, Turning Your Body Into a Compass, Our Mother's Mothers, Ybor City, Silueta. Proud USU alum. Thanks be to God and endless love to Drew! More info available at: www.belenmoyano.com.





Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.

Previously announced writers include Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Mia Moravis, Christine Rosenblatt, and Murphy Smith. Cast members to include Jordan Eagle, Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith and Stephanie Turci - stay tuned for additional casting and writer announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum - use the discount code WINGS5 for $5 off Main Dining Room seats. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551





