Becca Blackwell to Join HOMOS! Musical At The Stonewall Inn

The award-winning queer musical comedy HOMOS! A Solo Disaster Musical, bitch by and starring Dan Kitrosser will continue its monthly residency at The Stonewall Inn on Sunday, March 23.

HOMOS! A Solo Disaster Musical, bitch is exactly what it sounds like. Queer. Musical. Solo. And a disaster. The solo homo in question is Dan Kitrosser who wants nothing more than to put on his 6 person gay-as-heck apocalyptic musical, which features a rag-tag group of queerdos racing from hellfire; there's a Norma Desmondesque-faded movie starlet, her closeted action star ex husband, his Twink, a couple of lesbians and a sexually ambiguous stoner boy at the center of it all. But as our world is actually on the brink of collapse, and Dan is literally running out of time, he's just gonna roll up his sleeves and do it ALL himself. Don't miss this side-splitting tour de-farce that won Best Cabaret at the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Directed by Kyle Metzger.

HOMOS! also features a special celebrity guest appearance each week as follows. The special guest for Sunday, March 23 will be Becca Blackwell (Broadway's Is This a Room, Hurricane Diane at New York Theatre Workshop, TV's High Maintenance).

