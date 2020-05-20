BWW TV: Cabaret Corner with Karen Mason

Welcome to "Cabaret Corner", a series devoted to having meaningful conversations with change-making cabaret artists.

Karen Mason is a star of Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and is a living legend of cabaret. Ms. Mason is a 13-time MAC Award winner, the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2006 honoree of the Nightlife Award for Major Female Vocalist, and the winner of three Bistro Awards. Mason was recently seen as Madame Giry in the North American Premier of LOVE NEVER DIES. Karen's originating roles on Broadway are The Queen of Hearts in WONDERLAND and Tanya in Abba's MAMMA MIA! - a role her for which she was awarded a 2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress. Other leading roles include Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD, Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of HAIRSPRAY, "Monotony" singer/Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY, Rosalie in CARNIVAL (another Drama Desk nomination) and Karen had featured roles in Broadway's TORCH SONG TRILOGY and PLAY ME A COUNTRY SONG. Karen Mason is the recipient of the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, and starred Off-Broadway in her own show Karen Mason SINGS BROADWAY, BEATLES AND BRIAN. Many consider Karen to be the godmother of Cabaret; to this reporter, she is the human embodiment of Dick Gallagher's definition of cabaret, 'the art of being yourself on purpose.'

Cabaret Corner is collecting donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that "helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance." To make a donation, please click the link below: https://broadwaycares.org/donation-options-page/

