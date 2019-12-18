BWW Review: Kevin Dozier Brings An Old Fashioned CHRISTMAS EVE to The Green Room 42

Everyone has a way of setting their Christmas cd or their Christmas show apart from the rest - some new arrangement of Silent Night, or a show with a theme to go along with the whole Christmas thing. Jazz versions of Christmas songs, Christmas songs performed by drag queens, Christmas music from movies and musicals...all the Christmas-based musical entertainment is being designed to make it stand out, to be different from everybody else's.

Not Kevin Dozier.

Kevin Dozier has released a holiday album titled Christmas Eve and last night he made his debut at The Green Room 42 to celebrate the release of the cd, recorded in 2018 and patiently awaiting its' release date for the holiday season of 2019. Mr. Dozier, his CD, and his Christmas show are all three classic, vintage, homemade, old fashioned Christmas. Some people still like that mood, some people still want that vibe for their holidays, and Mr. Dozier appears, not only, to be one of those people, he clearly wishes to provide for a public with the same Christmas wish.

And provide for them he does.

Mr. Dozier's show last night had a strong focus on traditional music, providing Christmas songs like "Grown Up Christmas List" and "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" and an even greater presence of spiritual music like "O Holy Night" and "Angels We Have Heard on High." While most Christmas shows this writer has seen this season, Mr. Dozier made no attempt at disguising the evening's purpose by slipping in something playful like "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer" or something naughty like "Santa Baby" -- he didn't try to punch up the Christmas mood with a pop song like "All I Want For Christmas Is You" or a folk song like "River. There was no straying from Christmas into Jazz with "Manhattan in December" or Broadway with "We Need a Little Christmas" or even away from the genre altogether with the likes of "New York State of Mind." Kevin Dozier was there to provide a Christmas concert and that is exactly what he did, with a show that might, well, have been seen in a church; and his appreciative audience loved every minute of it, even singing along to help him when, flustered, he forgot the words to "The Christmas Song," making for one of the most enjoyable portions of the evening.

Mr. Dozier has one of the loveliest voices one is likely to hear in a live concert. It is never forced, indeed, Dozier makes it appear positively effortless while singing songs that are deceptively rangey. As we were departing the concert, my companion for the evening remarked that the show was so sleepy in that relaxed kind of way that one needs at the end of a long New York day, that it was almost like turning on the CD and listening to it at home in front of the fireplace. This writer's reply was to comment that, although the Paul Rollnick produced CD is very well enjoyed in that or any manner, hearing Dozier sing live is a more rewarding experience because you don't get from the CD the warmth of Kevin's personality and the power of his voice. While performing live, Dozier's voice simply fills the room, rather like light that cannot be kept out, causing one to wonder why he even uses a microphone at all.

With Kevin Dozier on the stage and on the CD was his musical director Alex Rybeck, whose gorgeous arrangements are a boon to any singer and a blessing for any audience, and theirs is a musical partnership with obvious benefits because the music they have created for the holiday is wonderfully simple and straightforward. The much-praised Rybeck's work remains beautiful and intricate while never becoming a distraction from either the singer or the song, and Dozier's vocal stylings steer clear of absolutely anything resembling pyrotechnics, so as to provide the clearest, purest, most authentic versions of the music possible. Even when Dozier let himself go, with a little assist from guitarist extraordinaire, Sean Harkness, the quick-tempo'd and fun arrangements strayed a bit from the other more traditional sounds in the setlist, but never to an extreme. Mr. Harkness proved to be a very welcome special guest to the proceedings, with a way of playing his guitar that reminds one of a ballet dancer or an Olympic ice skater. In fact, Mr. Harkness is welcome as a special guest in any show this writer sees because watching him play is a jaw-dropping experience, at the very least. It is a shame he is so handsome because his looks are wasted while he is playing -- it is impossible to take your eyes off of his fingers.

Kevin Dozier Christmas Eve is a CD worth adding to your collection, as Mr. Dozier is a singer worth checking out live; and while there was a healthy crowd at The Green Room 42 last night, a singer's audience can always be made bigger. In the opinion of this writer, the cabaret-going community would benefit, greatly, by finding out where Dozier will be singing and getting a jump on seeing his act - something easy to do, as he will be appearing in a group show with Alex Rybeck tomorrow night and Friday night at The Beach Cafe. So make a reservation and treat yourself to an early Christmas gift of hearing this voice in person.

You won't be sorry.

For information on Kevin's appearance in 4 For The Holidays please visit The Beach Cafe Website

Find Kevin Dozier online at his Website

Find Sean Harkness online at his Website

Look for Alex Rybeck's website in 2020

Sean Harkness

Alex Rybeck

Photos by Stephen Mosher





