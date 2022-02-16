BWW Review: Dana Goldberg RELAX... I'M JUST JOKING at The Green Room 42 Bonds Diverse Audience Through Belly Laughs

There was a time when advertising a show for a lesbian stand-up comic meant that the audience would be made up, entirely, of lesbians, there not only to laugh but to revel in representation. That was important, then, and it's important now: representation is vital for our society. Every person should feel that they are seen, that they are acknowledged, that they are appreciated, and much of the time that begins with representation. The times have changed, though, and when an out and proud lesbian comic is booked into a nightclub, there is every chance that her audience will be a wide cross-section of humanity, which is a gorgeous thing to witness in today's world because it is visible proof of how far we've come, and of the possibility of going farther. And it was a gorgeous crowd at The Green Room 42 on February 9th, when Dana Goldberg played a comedy set for a room full of diverse demographics, all of whom had at least one thing in common: laughter. Lots and lots of laughter.

Dana Goldberg makes it clear, early on in her set, that the children should be put out of the room (live stream is here to stay) because things will get real during the evening. And things do get real - wonderfully, fantastically real. Speaking on topics ranging from her sex life, the sex lives of the people in the audience, the foibles of politicians, and why there is no such thing as a lesbian Shop Teacher, Goldberg keeps it real and keeps it funny, though (interestingly and in spite of a fair amount of profanity) it didn't feel like there was anything rougher in her show than that which the kids could find on cable, on the internet, or (frankly) at school. Maybe it is because Goldberg is so chill, so down-to-earth, so underplayed of sensationalism that even her most audacious conversation seems like chat one might easily find at a weekend picnic or, at the very least, a softball game. Joking about the sex lives of lesbians (and, in particular, THIS lesbian), more than once, Dana apologized to the live stream audience because her mother happened to be a part of that crowd. And she was just joking throughout because the monology she performs is all bitingly funny while avoiding the joke-punchline setup, which is refreshingly easy on the funny bone - it allows for a rise and fall in the energy and the toll taken on the body when laughing heartily. Discussing issues like "maskholes" who don't know how to wear their masks, the pitfalls of dating a woman with certain physical attributes, and the exorbitant price of the needs of the offspring, Dana Goldberg remains in full conversation with the audience at all times, asking questions about peoples' predilections, calling out conversations she witnesses from the stage (with a spotlight in her face) about peoples' voting histories, and making much ballyhoo about politics and the rights of people in danger who need our support. Particularly effective was a blistering segment about our trans and non-binary siblings and the lunacy of those who don't acknowledge the ease with which one can, actually, learn the proper use of the pronouns they/them. Naturally, this reporter will utter not one punchline, will give away no laugh that might occur, in real-time, for future audiences; suffice it to say that Dana Goldberg has expertly mastered the ebb and flow of building up to a punch line, dropping the laugh bomb, and continuing in forward motion. It is an admirable trait that makes this writer look forward to the next time Dana Goldberg is in town.

Among the things that make a Dana Goldberg show so easy to enjoy are her ability to keep the rhetoric whip-smart without getting so lofty that it goes over the heads of the audience, and her ability to read a room. It is clear Dana has had plenty of time to hone her stand-up skills, and she has certainly made her mark as a comedy writer, but she manages to discuss tough topics without veering into vitriol, and, for all the profanity and frank sex talk, she seems to steer clear of bonafide vulgarity, which is difficult for a lot of stand up comics these days; conversely, Goldberg remains affable without the tendency to be twee, something some other stand-ups do to avoid the possibility of being disliked. Perhaps Dana Goldberg knows, inherently, that it is pretty difficult to dislike her, thus providing her with permission to just be who she is, say what she wants, and let the laughs fall where they may.

Everywhere. The laughs fall everywhere.

Find great shows to see at the Green Room 42 website HERE.

THIS is Dana Goldberg online.







Photos by Stephen Mosher