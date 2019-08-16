BWW Review: Al Roker, Deborah Roberts, Clive Davis, and More Attend Michael Feinstein's Show at Feinstein's/54 Below

Michael Feinstein's genius is not only exemplified by his voice, his piano, his wit, his encyclopedic knowledge of show business, and his remarkable ability to entertain an audience. He also has an astute talent for choosing the type of guest artist to have in his shows who will create a special magic when paired with his musical personality. Melissa Manchester the Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, actress was on stage with him last night and the combination of these two icons unleashed a chemistry that produced a spectacular event that had a celebrity filled Feinstein's/54 Below enthralled from start to finish. Al Roker, Deborah Roberts, Clive Davis, Brenda Vaccaro, and Michael Riedel among others were in the club for this exciting opening night.

If you attend this show be prepared to bank in your music memory Michael singing "The Way We Were" and his unique version of New York, New York. You will also forever recall the thrill of hearing Melissa sing two songs that she performed at the 1979 Academy Awards, "I'll Never Say Goodbye" and "Through The Eyes of Love".

Known to music lovers everywhere as "the ambassador of the Great American Songbook," Michael celebrates the songs that defined American popular music for much of the 20th Century.

From multi-platinum recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series, and concerts spanning the globe, his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Having been born and raised in the Bronx, this native New Yorker will share the stories and spirit of her New York. Together, Michael and Melissa will celebrate this glorious city in the way only they can. Best known for her work as writer and recording artist, Melissa's hits include, "Don't Cry Out Loud", "Come in From the Rain", "Whenever I Call You Friend", "Through The Eyes of Love", and "Midnight Blue." This will be a dynamic show full of surprises and musical delights, all while paying homage to the tradition established by past generations of great New York entertainers.

Melissa Manchester joins Michael Aug. 15-20

Jackie Evancho joins Michael Aug. 21, 22, 23

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



