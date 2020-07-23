BWW Previews: JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Continues Record Of Impressive Guest Artists
Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.
The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, July 27, and will feature Olivier Award-winning Broadway leading lady Lesli Margherita, jazz vocalist extraordinaire Tierney Sutton, violinist Edmund Bagnell, singer/host Matthew Rodin, soul singer CJ Emmons, and conductor/producer Brian Eads.
In recent episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
The episodes can also be seen on the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8pm EDT
View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAnZGDB0GnE
YouTube (Jim Caruso) & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page