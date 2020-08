BWW Previews: August 17th Jamie deRoy & friends Presents GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

And find out where to watch!

Jamie deRoy & friends presents GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN on Sunday, August 16. Jeff Pirrami (July 15, 1957 - June 2, 2020) Seen on this episode: Danny Aiello (June 20,1933 - December 12, 2019), Mickey Freeman (February 12, 1917 - September 21, 2010), Laurie Beechman (April 4, 1953 - March 8, 1998), Adrienne Tolsch (October 31, 1939- December 7, 2016), Kevin Meaney (April 23, 1956 - October 21, 2016), Bobby Short (September 15, 1924 - MARCH 21, 2005)

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, August 16 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date.

