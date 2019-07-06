Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY
BWW Preview: Eve Marie Shahoian Goes BROADWAY AND BEYOND at Birdland Jazz
Vocal powerhouse and songwriter Eve Marie Shahoian will debut a brand new show entitled BROADWAY AND BEYOND at the Birdland Theater this weekend. With music direction by Jon Weber, Shahoian's show will feature songs from Broadway and jazz, as well as standard favorites such as "You Made Me Love You", "Blue Skies," and an original song entitled "Waiting for You", which received honorable mention for Outstanding Original Song from Billboard.
I sat down with Shahoian in her dressing room at Birdland for a revealing chat. Check out the video below!
BROADWAY AND BEYOND will play at Birdland Theater at 7:00 on July 7th. For tickets and information, visit birdlandjazz.com.
