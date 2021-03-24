BWW NEWS: CABARET CONVERSATIONS With Michael Kirk Lane Announces Spring Lineup

THE 92Y SCHOOL OF MUSIC ANNOUNCES NEW GUESTS FOR CABARET CONVERSATIONS

After its 2020 success with speakers including Chita Rivera and Joe Iconis, among others, the 92Y School of Music announces an all-new roster of guests for the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-nominated interview series, Cabaret Conversations, as well as new dates for other returning classes: Cabaret History and Great Performances, and Cabaret Performance: Connecting to Your Lyric. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer, Michael Kirk Lane these programs are perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form.

Cabaret Conversations

Mondays, 6-7:30 pm ET; $25 each or subscribe to all three for $60. Register HERE

Mon, Apr 26: T. Oliver Reid

For the past 20 years, T. Oliver Reid has worked on Broadway shows including Hadestown; Once On This Island; Chicago; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Kiss Me Kate, and more, which have amassed more than 20 Tony Awards from the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards. He is also an accomplished cabaret artist and multiple award winner for his solo show Drop Me Off In Harlem which he directed, wrote, and starred in. T. Oliver Reid is the co-founder of Black Theatre Coalition.



Mon, May 24: John McDaniel

Join the Conversation with Grammy and Emmy Award winning Music Director, Composer, Director, Arranger, Orchestrator & Producer, and Artistic Director at the Tony Award winning O'Neill Theater Center, John McDaniel. Recently, McDaniel produced and directed a virtual concert of Sticks & Stones, for which he is also the composer, starring Audra McDonald & Javier Muñoz. He is also one of the camp directors of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp. John has collaborated with Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Joel Grey, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, and Bette Midler.



Mon, Jun 28: Susie Mosher

A veteran of Broadway's Hairspray, Susie Mosher hosted the hugely successful BACKSTAGE at 54 Below for two years. She currently hosts THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher at the legendary Birdland, an anything-goes night of live entertainment featuring everything from Broadway stars to mariachi bands. Susie has received the 2013 BroadwayWorld award for Best Host of a variety show/reoccurring series, and the 2020 BroadwayWorld award for best variety show.

Cabaret History and Great Performances

Mondays, 8-9 pm ET, May 3-24, $120; register HERE

In four sessions, using video and audio recordings of influential performers throughout the decades - including Mabel Mercer, Bobby Short, Julie Wilson, Baby Jane Dexter, Nancy LaMott, and many more, the series will explore the history of the art form and where it is headed into the future.

Cabaret Performance: Connecting to your Lyric

Begins Tues, May 4, 6-7:30 pm ET, $200: register HERE

This 8-week class will help performers of all levels find a new connection to interpreting lyrics in the cabaret performance style. Cabaret is a unique style of singing and musical performance that is known for its intimacy and the emphasis it places on the lyric. It is also an art-form that allows performers of all levels to find a stage. Whether the audience is full of friends and family, or a room full of strangers, that audience becomes the performer's silent scene partner. The performer's own connection to and interpretation of the lyric, engages with the intimate audience. In this virtual class, students will bring in songs they are familiar with and work to find their unique and honest take on the lyrics and how to communicate their meaning and intention with an audience, whether in person or through a camera. The class will culminate with a live-streamed performance.

Note: these programs all take place remotely. If you register, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. As these are remote online classes, enrollment is open to participants worldwide.

ABOUT Michael Kirk Lane

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having most recently won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 10 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven."



Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form.

As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class, he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. "Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us."

The 92Y School of Music is under the direction of Yana Stotland.