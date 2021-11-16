BWW Interview: Mykal Kilgore Talks About His Meteoric Rise and His New Show at 54 Below

Mykal Kilgore is a force to be reckoned with. In only a few short years he has appeared in a brace of Broadway musicals, including, Hair, Motown: the Musical, The Wiz Live!, Dear Evan Hansen, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Songs for a New World, and Into the Woods. His first album, A Man Born Black was a big hit for Affective Music. His single from the album "Let Me Go" was nominated for a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2021. He is the first openly gay artist to be nominated in the category.

In September of this year, he released a new single "The Man in the Barbershop" which has generated the same sort of buzz as "Let Me Go." Despite being nominated as an R&B artist, his music cuts across genres including gospel, soul, and even country. Mykal uses his platform to function as a change agent for civil rights as well as issues affecting the LGBTQIA community.

This week on November 18n & 20, Mykal Kilgore brings his remarkable artistry to 54 Below in a self-titled show. It promises to be an evening to remember. I was very fortunate to talk to Mykal about it this week. Here are some of the highlights.

(Due to my being out of town and some unforeseen technical difficulties, this interview was conducted virtually by email. The answers are presented with minimal editing, just as Mykal eloquently expressed them.)

Ricky Pope

Welcome to Broadway World, Mykal. How is your afternoon?

Mykal Kilgore

I couldn't complain if I wanted to! Enjoying the California sunshine.

Ricky Pope

Awesome. I'm enjoying the Florida sunshine. I'm a big fan of A Man Born Black. I'm looking forward to your show at 54 Below on the 18th and 20th. Tell the fans what they can expect from this solo evening.

Mykal Kilgore

It's been years since my first 54 Below solo show, so I'm really excited to give the audience Mykal Kilgore 2.0! I'm a theatre kid for sure, but I'm gonna say that I want the audience to expect something soulful to go along with the theatrical. I can't give too much away...I want the audience to come and find out!

Ricky Pope

I just saw The Man in the Barbershop. It is a very powerful examination of unrequited love and the way that we all long for someone to cherish us. Where did the idea come from?

Mykal Kilgore

It came from my adoration of Black Men. Being in a Barbershop is like watching butterflies emerging from their chrysalis and I wanted to capture the feeling of seeing someone so beautiful that it inspired dreaming...and song.

Ricky Pope

Tell us about your Grammy experience. What was that evening like? You are the first openly LGBTQIA artist to be nominated in the "Best Traditional R&B Performance" category. Why do you suppose it has taken so long for an LGBTQIA performer to be recognized in this category?

Mykal Kilgore

I got nominated for a Grammy during the strangest year ever so my Grammy experience was having a private Grammy party at my manager's loft. It was actually perfect. They bought me a cake (that I specifically asked for. I love cake.) and we celebrated just like we brought the trophy home. I think it's taken this long for the same reason that it took so long to get a Black Glinda in Wicked...a lack of imagination and access. I'm glad to be one of the folks that pushes the door open so that now there are few barriers to entry.

Ricky Pope

You made a big splash at the Met Gala in an outfit by Dapper Dan. How did that opportunity come about?

Mykal Kilgore

I was invited to not just attend, but to perform at the Met Gala this year and when I was told that they'd dress me I asked specifically for a Black Designer. I knew that the theme was "In America" and I wanted to make sure that the story of Black American genius was told on that red carpet. I DIDN'T know that Anna Wintour herself would connect me with such a legend as Dapper Dan!!! That was gag-worthy! I pinched myself through the fitting and all!

Ricky Pope

You were quite famously mentored by Billy Porter. What is the most important thing you learned from him? How are you paying that forward? Are there artists that you are mentoring toward a brighter future?

Mykal Kilgore

I wouldn't exist without mentorship. Having Billy hold my hand through my journey has been invaluable to my progression as an artist and a person. I have a few young artists that I mentor and adore. I want to make it easier for folks that are coming up behind me. Why should they struggle the exact same ways that I struggled?

Ricky Pope

As an agent of change, how are you using your gifts as an artist to create a better world?

Mykal Kilgore

I don't mind getting in trouble for doing the right thing, for telling the truth, for challenging the status quo. I'm not gonna shut up either.. and that's on Nat Turner's Rebellion!

Ricky Pope

You've done a lot of Broadway shows. How have you adjusted your style to accommodate the very intimate space at 54 Below?

Mykal Kilgore

Hmmmm... I guess the only adjustment is that there will be fewer costume changes!

Ricky Pope

What's next for Mykal Kilgore?

Mykal Kilgore

What's next?

Happiness beyond my wildest dreams. Peace that surpasses all understanding. Joy like a river overflowing. After 2020, my answer to "What's next?" will always be those things!

Ricky Pope

Thank you Mykal for taking the time to talk to me today. I'm looking forward to hearing your beautiful voice in person.

Mykal Kilgore

Thank you for chatting with me. See you on Thursday!!!

Mykal Kilgore appears at 54 Below at 7 pm on Thursday, November 18, and Saturday, November 20. For tickets and information visit 54below.com. To learn more about Mykal Kilgore, go to his website, mykalkilgore.com or follow him @mykalkilgore on Twitter or @mykalkilgore on Instagram. Mykal's music is available on his website or on Spotify and all major streaming platforms.