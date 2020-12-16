BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST SPOKEN WORD CABARET

Although most of the acts to be found on the cabaret and club stage are music acts, there is a growing group of artists with an eye on talking. Whether their focus is on storytelling or comedy, poetry or monology, these artists are beginning to populate the small venue stages with more frequency. The truth is that this brand of cabaret has been around for years but they haven't had the attention that the music acts have. But that's changing. And the club industry has been taking an active part in making these talented talkers feel more included in the scene, and it's a good thing, too, because these folks have something important to say.

The Category Is BEST SPOKEN WORD CABARET (More than 50% Spoken Word or fewer than 4 musical numbers)

Thomas March - Poetry/Cabaret - The Green Room 42: Read the Broadway World review of Poetry/Cabaret HERE.

Will Nolan - Leola: Gay History for Straight People - The Green Room 42: Read the Broadway World review of Leola HERE.

Terri Mintz - Word The Storytelling Show - Pangea:

Tulis McCall - Monologues and Madness - Pangea: Read the Broadway World review of Monologues and Madness HERE.

Chris Harder - Big Bright Star - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

