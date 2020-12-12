BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST LIGHTING/BEST SOUND DESIGN

Someone was once heard to say that actors should be able to put on their show in a parking lot, if the theater suddenly became unavailable to them. That is certainly true, and you know those actors would do just that, and they would be wonderful. It wouldn't be the same, would it? It's an undeniable fact that the lighting and sound designers of a show are additional characters that enhance the experience, isn't it? The ambiance that can be created by the lights during a concert can elevate the emotional content in a way that assists the singers in bringing their story to the audience, while the careful mixing of all the microphone channels, the decision for a little reverb on certain numbers, and the decibel at which the sound pumps from the amplifiers all contribute, massively, to one's enjoyment of the show.

Broadway World is proud to acknowledge the artists whose names often get spoken during the final number, but remain unheard because of the screams of applause from the appreciative crowds.

The Category is BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Marty Gasper - Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged - The GreenRoom 42:

Abby Judd - Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, What Just Happened - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

Francis Rodriguez - Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Bizarre Brunch - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

JP Perreaux - Sullivan and Harnar Sing Harnick and Strouse - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

The Category Is BEST SOUND DESIGN

Abby Judd - Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, What Just Happened: (please see the video above - the only online representation of this show).

Amanda Raymond - 54 Below Shows:

Marty Gasper - Broadway Sings Sara Bareilles Unplugged:

Show some love to these artists whose work brings so much to the cabaret experience by casting a Broadway World Award vote HERE.