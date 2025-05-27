BURIED Folk-Rock Musical is Coming to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 and Berkson Productions' will present "buried" - an original folk-rock musical by Olivia Berkson and Hallie Malina, directed by Amanda Berkson. This one-night-only performance takes place June 6th at 9:30 PM, live in New York City and via livestream.

Set in the ruins of Pompeii, "buried" explores the final moments of a group of characters facing the end of their world. With a poetic, harmony-driven folk-rock score in the style similar to Hadestown, " buried" is a moving excavation on memory, identity, and the stories we leave behind. It asks the question: what would you do if today were your last day?

"buried" was recently selected for the 2025 Circle in the Square Theatre School Emerging Writers Residency where it was directed by Billy Bustamante and music directed by Violet Wang who is returning to conduct and play piano. The show follows Olivia Berkson's growing list of accolades, including Wilderness! - also directed by Amanda Berkson - which will be featured in SheNYC's Summer Festival this July.

