​BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL to Return to 54 Below With Beth Leavel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL has completed a three-week run in Denver, Colorado in advance of their next performances at 54 Below on Friday, July 12, with a special guest appearance from Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, Baby It's You!, The Prom, Lempicka).

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will present “The Phony Awards,” the original improvised awards show, at 54 BELOW on Friday, July 12! Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award winning song into a full-blown, improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore and songs that you will be humming for days.

“I'm so excited to perform in BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL” shares LEAVEL.

Emceed by GREG TRIGGS with music direction by Gary Adler, this fully improvised performance on Friday, July 12 features Heidi Gleichauf, DEB RABBAI, ROB SCHIFFMANN, and PAT SWEARINGEN.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL has been touring extensively throughout the United States and internationally to rave reviews since 2011. When the group is not on the road, the show can be seen at their home in NYC, the 2022 Tony Award-winning cabaret club, 54 Below, where they have been performing since 2022. Broadway's Next Hit Musical is a winner of the MAC award and has appeared off-Broadway at The Jerry Orbach Theater, as well as many other major NYC venues. With cast members whose credits include Avenue Q, The Radio City Rockets, Major Motion Picture film direction and many more, this show is a nonstop hit that you MUST see over and over because, of course, it is different EVERY TIME!

Comments