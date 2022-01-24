BLOODY MARY: LIVE! is Coming to Club Cumming

CLUB CUMMING will present Olivia Miller in Bloody Mary: LIVE! on January 30 and February 9, 2022 at 9:00pm. Teen Queen Mary Tudor takes to the mic to rehab her so-called "bloody" legacy in a gleefully vicious stand-up special. In this highly theatrical and interactive set, "Bloody Mary" tackles the drama every #queenager deals with: divorced parents, sibling rivalry, and religious purges (...oops). Join the court of Mary as she talks about everything from boys to burnings at the stake. You know, just normal teenage things. Written and performed by Olivia Miller, this smart, irreverent blend of stand-up comedy and one-woman theatricality was shortlisted for the 2020 Les Enfants Terribles Award.

Originally directed and produced by Olivia Munk and Part of the Night.

Olivia Miller in Bloody Mary: LIVE! plays Club Cumming (505 East 6th Street) on January 30 and February 9, 2022 at 9:00pm. Tickets are $15. Tickets and information are available at https://clubcummingnyc.com/.

MORE ABOUT OLIVIA MILLER

Olivia Miller is an actor, writer, and singer based in New York City. She is the creator of the one-woman show Bloody Mary: LIVE! which envisions a teenage Queen Mary I defending her "bloody" legacy through a stand-up set. The show was produced in England at the City of Culture Festival '21, receiving rave reviews from The Guardian ("Olivia Miller dazzles") and West End Best Friend ("5 stars"). Previously, the show was produced at the PIT Underground and at American Repertory Theater's OBERON. Bloody Mary was shortlisted for the prestigious 2020 LET Fringe Award in the lead up to the 2020 Edinburgh Fringe Festival; the show will return to London in March 2022 for The Vault Festival. Olivia's accompanying research podcast about the history behind the show, Bloody Mary: On Air, can be streamed on Apple and Spotify.

Olivia has performed in numerous plays, musicals, and operettas, working with American Repertory Theater, Trinity Repertory Company, Gloucester Stage Company, Cherry Lane Theatre, The Wilbury Theatre Group, and Greater Boston Stage Company. Her recent stage roles include Gertrude in Hamlet (Gloucester Stage) and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Trinity Repertory Company). She made her film debut in Lolita Express, a short about the young girls sexually abused by Jeffery Epstein. Throughout the pandemic, Olivia was the co-creator, co-producer, and co-star of an original COVID web series Call From, which follows all your favorite theatrical characters trying (and failing) to connect via Zoom. All Call From: Season One episodes are now streaming on YouTube.

Olivia holds an MFA in Acting from Brown/Trinity Rep and a BA in English from Harvard College.