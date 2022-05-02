BETTI & BRUCE Show Debuts In New Orleans At AllWAYS Lounge This June

World renowned Lounge Singers, Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico, are making their New Orleans debut at AllWAYS Lounge & Cabaret on June 1st & 2nd at 8PM, with their hilarious, breakout musical comedy cabaret, "Betti & Bruce: Trapped in New Orleans!"

Betti & Bruce are an old school singing, dancing, schtick-ing, oversharing, and over-belting Nightclub Act that have played every music hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of. They love entertaining folks with wacky Showbiz tales featuring the music of old pals like Doris Day, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and...the list goes on.

Currently touring the country, don't miss these two "never-heard-of, but hard-to-forget" septuagenarian songbirds as they take the nation by storm. Betti & Bruce are sure to make you spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more.

Betti & Bruce: Trapped in New Orleans!

June 1st, 2nd

Show at 8PM • Doors at 7PM

Runtime 70min • Tickets $15 - $25

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://bettibruce.ticketspice.com/betti-bruce-trapped-in-new-orleans

Merging high class singing with low brow musical comedy chops, Los Angeles based actor-singers, Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield, pay loving homage to lounge and nightclub acts of old. They gleefully mine both the American songbook and current Pop to campy, comedic effect. Having performed for a combined 40+ years in theater, film and tv, the real life couple are now leaving post-pandemic audiences across the country laughing and asking for more with their charmingly outrageous Betti & Bruce alter egos.

Learn more about Betti & Bruce at https://www.bettiandbruce.com.