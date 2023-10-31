BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast to Perform at Broadway Sessions This Thursday

Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 this week, November 2, featuring cast members from Back To The Future!

Back To The Future cast members set to perform include Jonalyn Sayer, Samuel Gerber, Victoria Byrd, Hannah Kevitt, Merritt David Janes, Gabe Stapula, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Nick Drake and more! The evening will also feature performances by singing actor Evan Meares.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at the link below. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions . You can follow Ben Cameron on social media at @BenDoesBroadway.



Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you. To keep up with Ben, follow @BenDoesBroadway and visit www.bencameron.nyc