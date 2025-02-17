BACHELORETTE DUETS Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Bachelorette Duets with Julie Biancheri on Sunday, February 23 at 9:30pm. Julie Biancheri selects 12 bachelors to sing her favorite musical duets, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Frozen… and more. The audience votes for the final rose winner based on who has the best stage chemistry. From showmance to potential romance, don’t miss a night of bachelorette duets!

Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Julie Biancheri is a New York-based AEA actress, singer and producer from sunny South Florida. She has produced 20+ cabaret shows around NYC. She graduated from the University of Central Florida where she earned double degrees in theatre and advertising with a music minor and continued her training at The Juilliard School. She also took a screen acting intensive at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Music direction by Joshua Turchin (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 13: The Musical on Netflix, “Schmigadoon”).

Featuring:

RJ Christian (Dungeons and Dragons: The Twenty Sided Tavern)

Eddie Datz (Archie’s Weird Parody, Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz)

Nolan Donato (Camelot at Priscilla Beach Theatre)

Will Dusek (Disney’s Newsies at Artistry Theatre)

Jake Goz (South Pacific at Fulton Theatre, Grease at Argyle Theatre)

Malcolm Holmes (The Lightning Thief national tour, Dot Dot Dot national tour)

Cáleb Koval (Jersey Boys at Palace Theatres)

Noah Lytle (Jersey Boys at New London Barn Playhouse, Spamalot at Forestburgh Playhouse)

John Henry Stamper (Stranger Sings at Virginia Theatre Association)

Henry Thrasher (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 regional premiere, Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Area Stage)

