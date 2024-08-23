Ayana Major Bey Brings New Cabaret IN PURSUIT OF JOY To The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ayana Major Bey is set to light up the stage with her upcoming solo cabaret, "In Pursuit of Joy," in New York City.

Scheduled for one night only, this vibrant performance will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at The Green Room 42.

Ayana will guide the audience through a nostalgic journey designed to rekindle the innate joy we all possess, featuring an eclectic mix of Pop, R&B, Jazz, and hits from Broadway shows like "Sister Act" and "After Midnight."

For ticket information, visit https://www.ayanabey.com/updates or https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/EnPQvostR5XGgJdDZp2C

Those unable to attend in person can purchase live stream tickets to experience the magic from afar.

