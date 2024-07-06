Award-Winning Songwriter Annie Dinerman Returns to Don't Tell Mama This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning singer/songwriter Annie Dinerman returns to Don't Tell Mama with a concert of her new songs on July 18, 2024 at 7PM. She'll be singing songs she wrote recently plus songs she has never performed in her shows until now. Dinerman's writer's voice is funny, frank and definitely female. What is she singing about? "A handshake with a stranger, wanting new bed sheets you can't afford, mascara, a midnight tryst, a pair of married scientists with great chemistry, and the Berlin Wall. Because why not?!"

Annie Dinerman is the writer of passionate, polished songs, including the classics "Child In Me Again" and "The Lady Down The Hall," which have been performed countless times and recorded by many New York artists. Three of her songs were recorded by the late Nancy LaMott. She is a winner of the Abe Olman Award from Songwriters Hall of Fame, a MAC Award and a Bistro Award. There are over 40 covers of her songs by other artists. She's also recorded a CD and an EP of her original songs. www.anniedinerman.com

Annie Dinerman at Don't Tell Mama, Thursday, July 18 at 7PM. Reservations: (212) 757-0788. Thursday, July 18th at 7PM. Doors open at 6:15PM. Show starts at 7PM. Jeff Cubeta, Musical Director. $20 cover and $20 minimum, cash only, must include 2 drinks per person. Food menu available.

Photo by Robert Corwin

Comments