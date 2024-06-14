Anthony Nunziata Comes to 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Anthony Nunziata in Concert on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 7pm.

Don't miss this special one-night-only concert featuring the songs of award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist Anthony Nunziata. He returns to 54 Below performing a new concert of his timeless originals including “Back to You,” “The Time We Have,” “Just One Prayer Away,” “I Found a Home,” “Will You Be My Everyday?” “That's God Talking,” and many others. The concert features behind-the-scenes stories of the songs he's co-written with Blessing Offor, Victoria Shaw, Tommy Karlas, Michael Feinstein, Jeff Franzel, Nina Ossoff, Dan Godlin, Maria Christensen, and Tom Kimmel. This is your chance to be the first to hear the songs you'll soon be hearing on the radio and on the big screen.

The Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based Nunziata travels the world with his compelling live concert experiences making over 80 yearly concert appearances from symphony concert halls and performing arts centers to theaters and nightclubs. Get ready to be moved like you've never been moved before.

Musical direction by Jeff Franzel | Acoustic and Electric Guitar: Oscar Bautista | Drums and Percussion: Dave LeBlanc

Anthony Nunziata plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 23, 2024. Cover charges are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). start at $57. Premium tickets are available for $106 (includes $11 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

More About Anthony Nunziata

Nunziata has performed hundreds of concerts around the world in the past decade, including recent sold-out shows at the legendary Café Carlyle in New York City and Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops Orchestra. His songwriting collaborations include songs written with Michael Feinstein, Jim Brickman, Victoria Shaw, Blessing Offor, and Gian Stone. Nunziata is dubbed "America's new romantic singing sensation,"(Broadwayworld), "a world-class pop singer," (The Wall Street Journal), and "the next great pop-crossover star," (On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez, Indianapolis Star) with "a gift that goes far beyond his soaring voice...he's a captivating storyteller and holds the stage that very few artists can. His concert is truly transforming," (Jeff Whiting, Broadway director and producer). For more on Nunziata, visit www.AnthonyNunziata.comand follow @anthonynunziata_official on Instagram and Tiktok.

