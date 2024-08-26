Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway To Return To 54 Below This Thanksgiving

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway for a Thanksgiving celebration on November 26, 27, 29, & 30 at 7pm and November 28 at 8pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, Aug 26 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Aug 30 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/AnnAndLiz.

Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway return with their rousing new show, New York State of Mind! Serving up a veritable buffet over Thanksgiving week, this love letter to New York City features a fabulous feast of Broadway, standards, pop and stories of their lifelong love affair with the greatest city in the world. With the masterful Alex Rybeck leading the trio, New York State of Mind is a celebration of roof-raising harmonies, hilarity and fresh takes on songs that will leave you thankful and make you fall in love with this city all over again. BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.” New York Magazine writes: “Their harmonizing surpasses the sisterly into the sublime.”

November 28 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Liz and Ann's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 28, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $90 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway: New York State of Mind plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 26, 27, 29, & 30 at 7pm and November 28 at 8pm. Cover charges are $95 (includes $10 in fees). Premiums are $155.50 (includes $15.50 in fees) - $161 (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/AnnAndLiz. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Photo credit: Bill Westmoreland

