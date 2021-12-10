Andy Karl, Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar And More to Celebrate Mel Brooks At 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the return of 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks on January 17th, 2022, at 7:00 and 9:45pm.

The starry evening returns after a sold out night in 2020 and will again feature some of Broadway and film's most prominent Mel Brooks alums, as well as the funniest on the boards who have been influenced by his words. Audiences can expect to hear iconic songs from The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, Men In Tights, and more!

The return engagement will feature John Bolton (Anastasia, A Christmas Story), Preston Truman Boyd (The Play That Goes Wrong, Les Misérables), Chad Burris (Disney's Frozen, Mean Girls), Damon J. Gillespie (Disney's Newsies, Netflix's "Tiny Pretty Things"), Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange is the New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Hair), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Mrs. Doubtfire, Something Rotten!), Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Ashley Spencer (Grease, Rock of Ages) and Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud). Also featured will be Celeste Hudson (Beardo), Gabriella Mack (Celebration) and Jenn Maurer (Elf).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, January 17th, 2022, at 7:00pm and 9:45pm. There is a $40-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.