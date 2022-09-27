Analise Scarpaci Will Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Analise Scarpaci: PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER.

After rave reviews for her performance as Lydia Hillard in Broadway' Mrs. Doubtfire, The Musical, Analise Scarpaci makes her 54 Below solo show debut on October 19th. Performing since she was just a little dreamer herself, Scarpaci made her Broadway debut at the age of 12 in A Christmas Story, The Musical. Shortly after, she was cast as a swing in Matilda, The Musical on Broadway for almost a two-year run before going on tour with the musical in 2016. In December 2021, Analise released her debut EP, Pathetic Little Dreamer, produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr. and distributed by Broadway Records. The EP was written, produced, and mixed remotely throughout the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020.

What is a "Pathetic Little Dreamer?" In this performance, Analise will take audience members throughout her journey as an artist through her own music in addition to her favorite songs and roles to discover how she became a "pathetic little dreamer" herself. With special guest performances by Mitchell Sink (Matilda, The Musical) and Renée Reid (Mrs. Doubtfire), this performance will be the ultimate show for all kinds of dreamers.

Analise Scarpaci: PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER is produced and music directed by Grammy Nominated, and Emmy and Tony Award Winner, Michael J Moritz Jr.

Analise Scarpaci: PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 19th, 2022, at 9:30 pm. Tickets start at $35 and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4 pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST

Analise Scarpaci is a New York-based performer. She most recently starred in Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire as Lydia Hillard. Analise began her professional journey on Broadway at age twelve in A Christmas Story, The Musical as Esther Jane which was shortly followed by her role as a Swing in Matilda, The Musical. She graduated in May 2022 with a Bachelor's Degree in Musical Theatre. Her debut EP, Pathetic Little Dreamer, is streaming on all platforms.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54,54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.



In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambiance is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."



Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com

SAFETY INFORMATION



54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and

has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing

conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining

room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the

premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found HERE. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.