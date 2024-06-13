Analisa Bell Returns To Don't Tell Mama With PASS ME THE POPCORN: SONGS FROM THE MOVIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian born cabaret performer, Analisa Bell, will return to the Don't Tell Mama stage after a four-year hiatus from solo performance, with PASS ME THE POPCORN: SONGS FROM THE MOVIES. She last performed at the midtown cabaret hotspot in March 2020, and will return on Thursday, June 27 and Sunday, June 30 with this new show!

Bell grew up in the “bio box” aka projection room of a cinema in suburban Perth, Western Australia, where her father was the Projectionist. She and her younger sister spent weekends munching on popcorn and watching countless movies through the small glass windows at the rear of the cinema. In an homage to her aging father, Bell will sing her heart out to an array of movie theme songs, songs from movie soundtracks, and beloved movie musicals. Songs include classics like "Moon River" and contemporary hits like "I've Had the Time of My Life." Her Musical Director is Kevin Winebold, and Creative Consultant is Faith Prince.

Bell studied at the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and upon graduating, performed in several musicals and theatre productions in Perth, including Oklahoma, Les Misérables and The Vagina Monologues (Winner of 2007 ITA Best Actress Award). She also worked as a voice-over artist and on-air talent for top commercial radio stations. After several years touring Australia as a children's theatre entertainer, Analisa discovered the world of cabaret! She went on to tour the festival circuits in Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth, before moving to NYC at the end of 2014.

She is currently mentored by Tony Award-winner, Faith Prince, is an Alum of the International Cabaret Conference at Yale, won the 2015 Annual Broadway Spring Festival Shana Farr Cabaret Competition, was a Semi-finalist in the 2016 and 2017 MetroStar Challenges at the former Metropolitan Room, and has performed in a plethora of solo and collaborative cabarets at the former Metropolitan Room, The Duplex, The Triad Theater, Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. She is currently reviewing cabaret for BroadwayWorld, sits on the Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) Board of Directors as Secretary, and by day, you'll find her working at The New York Pops as Education and Operations Manager.

Analisa Bell Pass Me The Popcorn: Songs From The Movies

Thursday, June 27 at 7pm

Sunday, June 30 at 4pm

Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th Street, New York

$15 cover ($10 MAC) + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks)

Reservations:

Analisa Bell (she/her)+1 929-310-4010

