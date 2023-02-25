Amanda McBroom & Ann Hampton Callaway, Mauricio Martínez, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. Ramona Mallory, Lucia Spina, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 27 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program, this time both live AND in the comfort of your own living room via the magic (beans?) of livestream (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good.

With special guests Ramona Mallory and Lucia Spina.

Starring LaDonna Burns, Rob Maitner, Michael Maliakel, Andrea Prestinario, Jody Reynard, and Alton Fitzgerald White.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JORIAH KWAME: [BLACK BOY JOY]FUL NOISE, FEAT. Taylor Iman Jones, Daniel Quadrino, & MORE!- FEBRUARY 27 AT 9:30 PM

Since he was a child, award-winning musical theater composer Joriah Kwamé has struggled with his voice. Is it too high? Does it say the right things? Is it too loud? Before writing the now-viral MT stand-alone, "Little Miss Perfect," (which won the inaugural 2019 Write Out Loud Contest), Joriah had to find his voice through the many worlds he created to escape his stark reality as a neurodivergent black man in the midwest. After a sold-out 54 Below debut last summer and fresh off the Sony Pictures film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Joriah takes the stage once again to bring you his original music, with stripped-back arrangements, soaring vocals and some of Broadway's most exciting names. Join him as he makes a [Black Boy Joy]ful Noise.

Featuring Tiffany Francès, Troy Iwata, J. Quinton Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Shereen Pimentel, Daniel Quadrino, Carolina Rial, Brynn Williams and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Samantha Williams - FEBRUARY 28 AT 7:00 PM

Samantha Williams is so excited to be making her solo show debut at 54 Below. This night will be a genre-less mashup of music that feeds the soul. Debuting original work, as well as funky covers spanning the genres of folk, R&B, and everything in between, Samantha will take living room jamming to new heights. Be prepared to go back into the world with more ease, more care, and a greater sense of community.

A Texas native, Samantha Williams made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning hit musical Dear Evan Hansen as Alanna. She then went on to capture hearts as the spirited Emmie in the Tony Award winning and Grammy-nominated Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change. Recently, she starred in the titular role of Alice in Life After at the Goodman Theater, earning her rave reviews. Additional credits include Pirates of Penzance (Mabel) and Sunday in the Park with George (Dot). Updates can be found at @sawmie.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ross Patterson.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring John Easterlin, Miles Eichenhorn, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Kendrick Jones, Steven Martella, Deborah Tranelli, and Michael Winther.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, FEAT. Anthony Murphy & MORE! - MARCH 1 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance" -all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won't want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

We will be rolling out the dance floor for this occasion and partnering with Emmanuel Pierre Antoine Dance Studio, who will bring their world-class dance instructors to start the party! All 7pm shows will feature a dance lesson prior to the show so put on your best disco outfit and arrive early to brush up on your steps! A $100 voucher will be awarded to the best dressed guest at each show.

Featuring Susan Agin, Jessica Birago, Scott Coulter, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Larry Lelli, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Devin Roberts, Matt Scharfglass, and Mike Schwitter.

7:00pm performance: $75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amanda McBroom & Ann Hampton Callaway: DIVALICIOUS - MARCH 2 - 4 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on March 4 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Two remarkable divas, Amanda McBroom & Ann Hampton Callaway, star in Divalicious!

Singing divas Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway will team up to perform standards and their own compositions. They will showcase numbers they wrote for luminaries such as Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand, alongside standards by Rodgers & Hart, Kern & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and the Gershwins. Michele Brourman serves as music director for Divalicious!

Amanda McBroom is described by BroadwayWorld as "... one of the greatest nightclub performers of all time. Her lyrics are profound and express human emotions in glorious poetry. Her humor is so smart and she sings and acts it all brilliantly." She first came to the attention of music lovers when Bette Midler's version of Amanda's song "The Rose" hit number one all over the world in 1979.

A writer for The New York Times wrote of Ann Hampton Callaway, "For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway." Callaway is one of the leading champions of the Great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted recently by BroadwayWorld as "Performer of the Year," Callaway is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony®-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny."

$70-$90 cover charge ($78.50-$100.50 with fees). $115-$135 premium seating ($132-$150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JULIA FRANCIS: THE ICING ON THE CAKE, A SELECTION OF HAND-BAKED CABARET COOKIES - MARCH 2 AT 9:30 PM

Julia Francis, soon to be graduate of Wagner College Theatre, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in The Icing on the Cake, A Selection of Hand-Baked Cabaret Cookies, a cabaret chronicling her experience as a college theatre major during a worldwide pandemic. Featuring music from the works of Ryan Scott Oliver, Stephen Sondheim, Ethan Carlson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as many of her own personal favorites-Julia tells the story of what it means to hold onto your art in the midst of chaos, uncertainty, and despair. She has taken the last 3 years of her life and turned it into a provocative performance that is bound to not only touch hearts in the most profound of ways but serve to remind us all why holding onto our artistic endeavors is perhaps the most courageous thing we could ever do.

Joined by Michelle Siemens. Accompanied by Giovanni Longo.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - MARCH 3 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...Music direction by Ross Patterson.

Featuring Lianne Marie Dobbs, John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Brian Charles Rooney, and Michael Winther.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZOË GRAY - MARCH 4 AT 2:00 PM

Zoë Gray is excited to be making her solo show debut at 54 Below. This performance celebrates music for all the heart's emotions, featuring composers like Puccini, Debussy, and Whitacre. From the world's most hilarious operettas to heartrending arias and stunning atmospheric pieces, she invites you to explore how music moves you. Featuring Charlie Zhang, pianist.

With an artistic career including Suzuki violin and ballet training, Zoë has been immersed in the arts her entire life. She is at home in everything from opera to Broadway to jazz standards and pop music. Zoë received her bachelor's in music with High Distinction (Performance Concentration) from the University of Virginia, where she performed in master classes for Reneé Fleming and Martin Katz. She achieved Honors in both Classical and Musical Theatre in the NATS Voice Competition and served as Soprano Section Leader for UVA's University Singers. Additional highlights include The Music Man (Marian) and the National Anthem for the Yankees. Born in Manhattan and raised in Tampa, she is thrilled to once again call NYC home. Updates can be found at @zoe_gray7.

Charlie Zhang is a classically trained pianist with a deep passion for the art of singing and proper piano technique, as well as the complete musician experience. Based in New York City, Charlie is a proud graduate of The Manhattan School of Music. Currently, he is a staff pianist at Manhattan School of Music. @charliez_piano or Charlielapiano00@gmail.com.

$20 cover charge ($23.50 with fees).

WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME V: A CELEBRATION OF FEMALE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITERS, FEAT. Sam Primack, BECCA SUSKAUER, & MORE! - MARCH 4 AT 9:30 PM

After four hit editions, this fifth volume of Women of the Wings returns to 54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers during Women's History Month!

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Featuring Maryanne Burr, G. Victoria Campbell, Jordan Eagle, Chloe Geller, Hayley Goldenberg, Allyson Hernandez, Christopher Hlinka, Nissa Kahle, Julia Sonya Koyman, Carissa Navarra, Mary Nikols, Nicky Phillips, Sam Primack, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Becca Suskauer, Michaela Tramuta, and Zonia Tsang.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: 5'11, BASED IN NYC, FEAT. Alexis Michelle, Jonathan Hoover, & MORE! - MARCH 5 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® watcher Mauricio Martínez has had a lot of self-tape sides filling up his Dropbox. In his new show, 5'11, Based in NYC, he's putting those to good use in a musical "What If...," sorting through what might have been. Pushing aside the ring light, the show is an electric night of musical theatre, featuring a band led by musical director Brian J. Nash and featuring special guests, the "Mexican Marvel," hailed as a "world class vocalist" by BroadwayWorld, proudly debuts his new solo show at 54 Below.

Written by Mauricio Martínez & Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash. Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Featuring Alexis Michelle, Jonathan Hoover, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND, FEAT. Kara Lindsay & MORE! - MARCH 5 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Featuring Shanel Bailey, Sojourner Brown, Sharon Carroll, Adrianna Hicks, Sarah Hogewood, Lexi Lawson, Kara Lindsay, Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, Shereen Pimentel, Jillian Van Niel, and Syndee Winters.

Produced/Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana. Music direction by Nissa Kahle.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Amanda McBroom & Ann Hampton Callaway: DIVALICIOUS March 4 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ: 5'11, BASED IN NYC March 5 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

THE LEADING LADY CLUB: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND March 5 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)



