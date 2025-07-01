Amanda Fischler and Adam Gloc to Debut TWELVE MAIDS at 54 Below This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amanda Fischler and Adam Gloc will present a staged concert of their new musical Twelve Maids at 54 Below on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. The musical gives voice to the often-forgotten palace maids of The Odyssey, exploring themes of loyalty, betrayal, and resilience through the eyes of Melantho, Penelope’s favorite maid.

Featuring music direction and composition by Gloc and book and lyrics by Fischler, Twelve Maids offers a bold reimagining of Homer’s epic, placing the maids—long silenced in classical retellings—at the center of the story.

The cast includes Amanda Fischler (Life Insurance), Griffin Hutchins (Elf the Musical), Michelle Jennings (Titanic the Musical), Ari Mack (Macbeth), Tania Mazariego (Life Insurance), Gabbi McCarren (Catching Fireflies), and Peter Rezkalla (Elf the Musical), with Thomas Deen Baker and Kaden Potak serving as swings.

Tickets range from $29.50–$68 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00 p.m. are available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT THE CREATORS

Amanda Fischler is a singer, actress, lyricist, and voiceover artist known for Life Insurance: The Musical and numerous Manhattan cabaret appearances.

Adam Gloc is a composer, pianist, and music director with credits including Catching Fireflies, Life Insurance, and Lipa on Broadway, with collaborations alongside Broadway talents Maya Days, Neil Berg, and Rita Harvey.

ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below is a Tony Award-honored nonprofit venue and cabaret space dedicated to celebrating Broadway performers and fostering new works. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents over 700 shows annually.

Comments

