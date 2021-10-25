Allison Guinn to Bring THE LEGACY OF DAISY DEAN to The Green Room 42

Allison Guinn - fresh off of filming her upcoming recurring role in Season 4 of the hit AMAZON series THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, Guinn will bring her latest show "The Legacy of Daisy Dean" to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, November 4th at 7:00PM.

There are very distinctive characteristics about the people of Appalachia, particularly the women. Like the mountains from which they come, they are both beautiful and tough. They have a weather-worn grace from going through unimaginable hardships, and they survived it all with the help of music, love, and it never hurt to have a sense of humor.

Allison Guinn, a native of East Tennessee, developed "The Legacy of Daisy Dean," as a celebration for her legendary Grandmother. This Appalachian Cinderella Story spans from ALLISON's Granny's beginnings as an orphan during the Great Depression, through tales of darkly humorous childhood mishaps. Forbidden first love to life's great heartbrakes, GUINN tells her Granny's life story and sings all the songs her Granny loved and taught her as a little girl.

Audiences can expect to hear some of GUINN's Granny's favorite songs made famous by legends like The Carter Family, Roy Acuff, and Hank Williams. As well as the gospel hymns her Granny sang with her radio quartet "The Ladies' Homeland Gospel Quartet." ALLISON will be joined by Peter Call (guitar, vocals), Matthew Gelfer (fiddle, mandolin), Sam Gelfer (upright bass), Adam Enright (vocals), and Shaleah Adkisson (vocals).

It will be an evening full of Heart, Harmonies, and Humor!

Allison Guinn was born in East Tennessee on Christmas Day. She grew up in the tiny mountain town of Erwin with a church on every corner and a train whistle punctuating every event. Her Granny Daisy Dean taught her how to sing, and was where she developed her "dark" sense of humor. She graduated East Tennessee State University (where Bluegrass, Storytelling, or Nascar Management are among the choices of major) with a theatre degree and headed to New York City to attend Circle in the Square Acting School. After spending the first year terrified, she became acclimated to the city and went on to pursue acting professionally. She has had some luck being in the Broadway and West End productions of Hair which won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Revival, and most recently the 2014-2015 Broadway Revival of On The Town. Her television credits includes: The upcoming season 4 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" , "Inside Amy Schumer", "The Knick" and "Boardwalk Empire". Allison also plays the Autoharp, was a featured artist on the cover of "Autoharp Quarterly Magazine", and has had the pleasure of writing the jingle for "D'Aigle Autoharps". Allison is also an award winning 4-H Biscuit Baker.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy