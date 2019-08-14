Allie Trimm, Morgan Siobhan Green and More Set for 54 SINGS JONAS BROTHERS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Allie Trimm (The Evolution of Mann, Bye Bye Birdie), Peter LaPrade (This Ain't No Disco, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) in 54 Sings Jonas Brothers on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 7:00 and 9:30.

Much to the joy of screaming fans across the globe, the Jonas Brothers have reunited after their six year hiatus. In the wake of the Jonas Brothers' New York residency at Madison Square Garden this August, we are bringing their music back to Broadway's supper club. Featuring classic chart-topping hits like "Burning Up" and "Year 3000," plus new hits from their 2019 album, Happiness Begins, "Cool" and "Sucker," 54 Below Sings Jonas Brothers returns to showcase the music of the Jonas Brothers at Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time since 2017. Join this creative team and cast of longtime Jonas Brothers fans as they celebrate the Grammy-nominated band's long-anticipated return to music.

If you have not been able to get the lyrics to "Cool" out of your head, if you still wear a red dress to any concert you attend, or if you once owned an iPod nano dedicated only to Jonas Brothers tunes... this concert just may be for you.

The cast also includes Melanie Brook (Bubble Boy, 54 Sings Ariana Grande), Tyler Conroy (Broadway Baes at Feinstein's/54 Below), C.J. David (New York City Opera's Stonewall), Monroe George (YOUNG Broadway Series), Joseph Hayes (NY State of Mind Chronicles), Natalie Janowski (Tyler Capa and Friends at Feinstein's/54 Below), Rachel Lind (Stranger Sings!, Friends: The Parody Musical), Kim McClay (A Chorus Line National Tour), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies National Tour), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho, Wicked), and Sarah Wyatt (Rocktopia).

Daniel Mertzlufft (54 Sings: Ariana Grande, ABBA) provides musical direction. Amy Sapp (54 Sings Heathers, Late Night Programming) produces and directs. Mertzlufft shares, "If you say that you aren't a JoBros fan, then clearly you're lying. And what could be more fun than hearing the best of Broadway sing the songs you know and love!? (Even if it's a secret obsession)."

54 Sings Jonas Brothers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8 at 7:00 and 9:30. There is a $30-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





