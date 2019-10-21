Alia Hodge To Join Serge Clivio At Feinstein's/54 Below

Alia Hodge joins Serge Clivio for Still Rolling Stones, his 3rd solo concert engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below, on Monday, November 18th at 9:30pm. Fresh off of the First National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Alia Hodge joins Serge for this one-night-only concert. Throughout 2018 and 2019, Alia was seen as a swing in Beautiful; she performed over 100 times across several different roles in the show. Along with Beautiful, Alia brings along a slew of other reputable credits, that include RENT 20th Anniversary Tour ("Seasons of Love" soloist) and Little Shop of Horrors at Berkshire Theatre Festival. Clivio will be performing fresh off the success of his newly released single, "Kiss Me One More Time" (feat. Allie Seibold). The single has already garnered over 1,000 streams on Spotify.

When asked what portion of the show Alia would be a part of, Clivio did not want to give away much. He says, "I am more than thrilled to have Alia signed on to do this show. She has been a dear friend in my life for over 6 years and her voice is one that I've always wanted to collaborate with. This show is extremely personal to me and Alia is going to be joining me to tribute some of my all-time favorite artists who have passed on way too soon." Going on, Clivio could not contain his excitement about Hodge joining him. He states, "Alia has a voice that allows you to feel something deep through the words that she is singing. She is definitely going to raise my game and I can't wait for the challenge. You just can't miss this number!." Still Rolling Stones is conceived as a follow-up to Serge's first ever solo show, Sticks & Stones, which played throughout New England in 2018. From brand new originals to songs from genres that include Pop, Country, Gospel and Soul - Clivio brings his most intimate moments yet to audiences through personal stories and songs.

Serge is joined by his Music Director, Mike Stapleton. Clivio and Stapleton have worked on well over 10 projects together, and this solo concert marks their 6th one in the past year. Stapleton is known for his work in the pit on Broadway shows Wicked and Beetlejuice. Currently, he can be seen in the pit of Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill Playhouse as the Associate Music Director. Joining Mike, is Serge's fantastic band from around the country. Eric Derwallis (drums), Michael Morrissette (bass), Matt Sewell (guitar), Molly Keane-Dreyer and David Merino on back-up vocals round out the very talented band.

Serge Clivio in Still Rolling Stones plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, November 18th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available atÂ www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City night life. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs.â€ Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.Â 54Below.com/Feinsteins.





