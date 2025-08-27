AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 in September

The performance will take place on September 15th.
Stephen DeAngelis is continuing his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, September 15th at The Green Room 42.
Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.
Performers scheduled for the 188th edition are Madison Deadman (Understudy for the role of Sophie in Mamma Mia!); Natalie Charle Ellis (Understudy for the role of Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her), Nkrumah Gatling ((Understudy for the role of Raoul in Masquerade), Kelsee Kimmel (Standby for the role of Jersey in Hell’s Kitchen), Claire Leyden (Understudyfor the role of Christine Daae in Masquerad); Sophia Ramos (Understudy for the role of Omara in Buena Vista Social Club),, Christopher James Tamayo (Understudy for the roles of Oliver and Gil Brentley in Maybe Happy Ending) and Jerome Vivona (Understudy for the roles of Rudy (Joy’s Father and Cowboy Eddie in Joy: The New True Musical). Belinda Allyn will be Special Guest. )Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt
