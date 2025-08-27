AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stephen DeAngelis is continuing his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, September 15th at The Green Room 42.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.