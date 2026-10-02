AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to Celebrate 23rd Anniversary at Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will feature Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from TITANIQUE; SIX THE MUSICAL; THE 23RD ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE; HEATHERS THE MUSICAL; MIDNIGHT; GOING BACHRACH and A WALK ON THE MOON on Monday, October 19th at 7 PM.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, October 19th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM and hosted by Casting Director/Producer Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of 'Best Club, Cabaret and Concert' and has been called 'an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see'. Performers scheduled for the 201st edition are Sara Al-Bazali (Standby for the roles of Veronica Sawyer and Heather Chandler in the Off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical), Jaylon C. Crump (Understudy for the roles of Horace and Squeak in the Off-Broadway production of Midnight), Sara Gallo (Understudy for the role of Celine Dion in the Broadway production of Titanique), David R. Gordon (Understudy for the role of Marty in the Off-Broadway production of A Walk on the Moon), Devin Lewis (Understudy for the roles of Jason (“JD”) Dean, Kurt Kelly an Ram Sweeney in the Off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical), Maggie Likcani (Alternate for the roles of Catherine Parr, Katerine Howard and Anne of Cleves in the Broadway production of Six The Musical), Emily N. Rudolph (Understudy for the roles of Olive Ostrowsky Marcy Park and Logainne ScheartzandGrubenierre in the Off-Broadway revival of The 25TH Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and Alyssa Wray (Alternate for the role of Female #3 in the Off-Broadway production of Going Bachrach). The evening will also include a Special Guest Appearance by Ashlyn Combs. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1425 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6818 roles in 750 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Caleb A. Barnett, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Felicia Boswell, Jackie Burns,, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Brns, Kennedy Caughell, James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Britney Coleman, Jay Copeland,, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Kevin Csolak, Taylor Marie Daniel, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Natalie Charle Ellis, Ali Ewoldt, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Keri Rene Fuller, Annie Funke, Montego Glover, Francisco J. Gonzalez, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff, Alex Joseph Grayson, Becky Gulsvig,, Gianna Harris, Joshua Henry, Najah Hetsberger, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Robyn Hurder, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Hannah Kevitt, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Claire Kwon,, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alison Luff, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable; Lauren Marcus, Marcus M. Martin, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Chessa Metz, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Naraoban,,Trevor Dion Nicholas, JJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Allsun O'Malley, Brynn O'Malley Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Stephanie Jae Park, Sydney Parra, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Christina Rae, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Jonalyn Saxer, Rashidra Scott, Allison Semmes, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, KEVIN SPIRTAS, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis Stowe, Josh Strobl, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Christopher James Tamayo, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Olivia Valli, Zarah Vallien, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Tryphena Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Kate Wetherhead, Khaila Wilcoxin, Dan'yelle Williamson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Hailee Kaleem Wright. ;Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past six years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 18 Hrs 38 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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