Interview: Elena Shaddow Sings NINE... ALL OF IT! at 54 Below

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Elena Shaddow, an original Broadway cast member of the 2003 revival of Nine: The Musical, is returning to 54 Below on October 29th with a special version of the Tony-winning musical. In Elena Shaddow Sings Nine… All of It! Shaddow transforms the show into a solo performance interspersed with stories about working on Nine on Broadway.

Below, read a conversation with Elena Shaddow about Elena Shaddow Sings Nine… All of It!

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

How did you get started in the world of theatre and cabaret?

I’ve been singing and doing theater since childhood—first at the amateur level, then at the pre-professional level, and then at the professional level. I was always a very musical child, but I was fairly shy. My wonderful mom introduced me to acting classes at the Cleveland Playhouse with a children’s group called “Curtain Pullers” around age 7 or 8. I guess I have always loved theater since. I majored in classical voice at NYU, made my professional Equity debut at North Shore Music Theater as Kathy in The Student Prince as a 20-year-old, and made my Broadway debut at 21 in Les Misérables.

My experience with cabaret is not quite as extensive as my theatrical or even concert work, but it is truly a natural extension of the form: getting to tell stories and sing what I love. At first it scared me—the audience being so close and so frighteningly easy to see—but I have grown to very much appreciate the intimacy and camaraderie that transpires between myself and the audience. It is an easy, joyful evening.

What can audiences attending Elena Shaddow Sings Nine… All of It! expect?

Audiences can expect stories and anecdotes from my perspective as an original revival cast member of this show and songs from the musical only. Probably laughter and probably tears.

You were part of the 2003 revival of Nine on Broadway. What about this musical drew you to the idea of turning it into a one-woman show?

I was singing at 54 Below at one of Charles Kirsch’s wonderful evenings that he produces, and Jen Tepper suggested this idea for a show. I am often asked to sing pieces from Nine, especially “Unusual Way” since that’s the song I sang when I went on for the role of Claudia. I think this is an incredible and excellent way to explore the different pieces through my own lived experience and also try on a few of the roles for size!

What was the process of putting your show together like? How did you adapt the songs to be solo versions?

I just decided to work chronologically through the piece, weaving narrative and singing. As this is really an ensemble piece, a lot of the songs are already solos! As for the true choral pieces, I only have one voice—so I chose vocal lines that resonated with me and will sing those.

What has been the most rewarding part of the project for you so far?

I’d say sharing this time with my dear and talented piano-playing friend Mason Margut has been top of the list, coupled with walking down memory lane—hearing songs new again after so much time has passed, remembering in great detail my part in all of it, and being reminded of the absolute greatness of our cast and creators—so many memories. I’m so grateful.

What is your favorite song to perform from Nine?

That’s like asking me to choose which child is my favorite. I really can’t say. All of them are so special.

What do you like about 54 Below?

I love Jennifer Tepper, fellow NYU Steinhardt grad, and I love that it’s accessible, well known, and open for all kinds of shows and performers. It’s a warm and welcoming venue, and I love performing there.

Tickets for Elena Shaddow Sings Nine… All of It! at 54 Below on October 29th at 9:30 PM are available here.

You can find out more about Elena Shaddow at her website here.

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