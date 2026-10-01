REAL HOUSEWIVES Star Britani Bateman, Erin Morton, Jelani Remy & More Will Sing in THE VOICES THAT RAISED US Benefit Concert

The Voices That Raised Us is back, with a one night only charity cabaret celebrating the music and artists who have inspired generations. The special evening will take place on October 11 (9:30pm) at the Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). The evening will feature some of New York City’s most talented performers taking the stage to honor the voices that became the soundtrack of our lives.

Performers will include: Britani Bateman (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Jelani Remy (Back To The Future), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), Jared Dixon (Hamilton), Megan Dwinell (Apocalypse Noir), Terrence Williams Jr "(Titanique), Erin Morton (School Girls), Bianca DiSarro (Ellen's Stardust Diner), Pierre Jean Gonzalez (Hamilton), Jade McLeod (Jagged Little Pill), Mark Mackillop (Anastasia), Anne Fraser Thomas "Queen of Versallies), Amy Weaver (Mamma Mia), Kiara Michelle Lee (Heathers), Emily Kay, Kate DeL, Brenna Camryn, Shannon Lamy, Brooke May, Cullen Curth, and Daniel Chiaberta.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. Learn more at https://broadwaycares.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 06 Hrs 49 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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