REAL HOUSEWIVES Star Britani Bateman, Erin Morton, Jelani Remy & More Will Sing in THE VOICES THAT RAISED US Benefit Concert
Other performers will include Lindsay Heather Pearce, Thayne Jasperson, Justin David Sullivan and more.
The Voices That Raised Us is back, with a one night only charity cabaret celebrating the music and artists who have inspired generations. The special evening will take place on October 11 (9:30pm) at the Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). The evening will feature some of New York City’s most talented performers taking the stage to honor the voices that became the soundtrack of our lives.
Performers will include: Britani Bateman (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Jelani Remy (Back To The Future), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), Jared Dixon (Hamilton), Megan Dwinell (Apocalypse Noir), Terrence Williams Jr "(Titanique), Erin Morton (School Girls), Bianca DiSarro (Ellen's Stardust Diner), Pierre Jean Gonzalez (Hamilton), Jade McLeod (Jagged Little Pill), Mark Mackillop (Anastasia), Anne Fraser Thomas "Queen of Versallies), Amy Weaver (Mamma Mia), Kiara Michelle Lee (Heathers), Emily Kay, Kate DeL, Brenna Camryn, Shannon Lamy, Brooke May, Cullen Curth, and Daniel Chiaberta.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. Learn more at https://broadwaycares.org.
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