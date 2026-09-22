Photos: See Highlights from THE HUMAN SHOW at The Green Room 42
The 9/19 show mixes puppets and real people with original and parody songs to tell the tale of the puppet Larry Handsome
Phillip A. Giandiletti's musical, The Human Show, mixes puppets and real people with original and parody songs to tell the tale of the puppet Larry Handsome. He is putting on a variety show with hopes of impressing a big time producer. Also, it is about a small, puppet, puppy Henry, learning to overcome his own insecurities and past traumas to perform a show stopping closing number.
At its core, The Human Show is a celebration of life. A live-theatrical experience that doesn’t just ask you to sit back and watch but invites the audience to lean in and participate in a way that couldn’t be achieved any other way but through the means of puppetry. The show follows a misfit ensemble of puppet performers who are convinced they have what it takes to make it big in New York City showbiz. They’ve all got talents – some more convincing than others, but one small problem might just derail the whole operation. What unfolds is a hilarious and heartfelt story about belonging, dreaming big, and exploring the ebbs & flows of life. The lead puppet designer was Richard Michael Gomez.
Learn more about teh musical and where to follow Phillip on their Linktree here.
Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.
See photos below from the September 19 performance of the show at the Green Room 42 in Manhattan.
Selma Nilla among the puppets
The cast performing the closing number
Selma Nilla among the puppets
Selma Nilla among the puppets
Selma Nilla among the puppets
Selma Nilla with Henry (performed by Phillip A. Giandiletti) and Kati Sunshine (performed by Natasha Dzurny)
Selma Nilla with Henry (performed by Phillip A. Giandiletti)
Gram Gram and Kati Sunshine with the ensemble
Kati Sunshine (performed by Natasha Dzurny) and Gram Gram, played by Tyler Keller
Kati Sunshine (peformed by Natasha Dzurny) and Gram Gram, played by Tyler Keller
Kati Sunshine (performed by Natasha Dzurny)
Kati Sunshine (performed by Natasha Dzurny) and Larry Handsome (performed by Anthony White)
Special Guest Tyler Bunch
Hangry Monster (performed by Phillip A, Giandiletti) and the ensemble
Hangry Monster (performed by Phillip A, Giandiletti)
Henry among his puppet friend (from l. to r. Toby (performed by Anthony Juan), Scott (performed by Brian Carson), Henry (performed by Phillip A, Giandiletti), Kati Sunshine (performed by Natasha Dzurny), Zam and Ollie Gator (performed by Kirsten Egenes)
Cast interacting with the audience
The Co-host/Niece , played by Taylor Sanchez Rey and Larry Handsome (performed by Anthony White) among the ensemble
from l. to r. Zam (performed by Christina Milbourne), Franky (performed by Anthony Juan), and Ollie Gator (performed by Kirsten Egenes)
Franky (performed by Anthony Juan)
Toby (performed by Anthony Juan and Brandon Smith)
Scott (performed by Brian Carson)
Toby (performed by Anthony Juan and Brandon Smith)
Henry (performed by Phillip A. Giandiletti) and Larry Handsome (performed by Anthony White)
The Co-host/Niece , played by Taylor Sanchez Rey and Larry Handsome (performed by Anthony White)
Toby (performed by Anthony Juan and Brandon Smith) and Scott (performed by Brian Carson)
Scott (performed by Brian Carson)
Toby (performed by Anthony Juan and Brandon Smith)
Henry (performed by Phillip A. Giandiletti)
Henry (performed by Phillip A. Giandiletti) and Larry Handsome (performed by Anthony White)
The Co-host/Niece , played by Taylor Sanchez Rey and Larry Handsome (performed by Anthony White) among ensemble
Larry Handsome (performed by Anthony White) and the Stage Manager performed by Laura Pierpont
The cast of the Human Show
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