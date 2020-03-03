AN EVENING WITH LAIONA MICHELLE Celebrates The Music Of Nina Simone And Classic Broadway

Singe/Writer/Actor Laiona Michelle, makes a triumphant return to the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ, for a one-night only concert, An Evening with Laiona Michelle. The concert will celebrate Black History Month and Women's History Month - and pay special tribute to the life and music of the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone. The evening will include a selection of Broadway classics and will highlight some of Nina's most iconic hits - from Feeling Good and My Baby Just Cares for Me to Little Girl Blue and more. Tickets for this special event, taking place on Thursday, March 19th at 7:30 PM, are currently available at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.

"I am so excited right now, to be returning to the George Street Playhouse," said Laiona. "Things are all coming together in such an amazing way. This concert is a blessing, a way for me to honor this remarkable woman, Nina Simone, through her music and through a very special guest who will join me on stage. At the same time, we plan to mix things up a little and have some fun."

In 2019 Ms. Michelle broke box office records at the George Street Playhouse with the limited run engagement of Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical, a project she both wrote and starred in. The play ran from January 29 - February 24, 2019 and was not only a critical success; it drew standing room only audiences to every performance, forcing the addition of an extra show on closing night, due to overwhelming demand.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome back powerhouse performer Laiona Michelle," George Street Playhouse's Artistic Director David Saint said. "Audiences will remember her not only from her 'standing room only' run of Little Girl Blue on our stage, but also from American Hero, for which she earned critical acclaim."

Plans to bring Little Girl Blue to New York audiences in 2021, are now moving rapidly forward, with the announcement that Rashad V. Chambers, (co-producer of American Son and Tony Award-winner Ain't Too Proud, critically acclaimed 2019 revival of Betrayal), has stepped in as Lead Producer on the project.

In addition to the concert and next steps for Little Girl Blue, Ms. Michelle is also involved in another big Broadway bound production, Mandela, a new musical developed in partnership with the Mandela Family, music & lyrics by brothers, Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, and book by Laiona Michelle.

Tickets for this one-time only concert performance of An Evening with Laiona Michelle, on Thursday, March 19th at 7:30 PM, George Street Playhouse, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ, are now available by calling (732) 246-7717 or by visiting www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.





