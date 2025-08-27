AFTER TODAY- BEGINNINGS! Broadway Cabaret is Coming to Morningside Theater Co

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Morningside Theater Co will be offering two special Musical Cabarets to raise funds for our award-winning theater - "After Today- Beginnings!" Saturday, September 6th and Sunday, September 7th, both at 5pm.

Do join us for fabulous singers - Alex Parker Davis, Cody Howard, Kiirstin Marilyn and Musical Director Jim Fredericks!

Enjoy favorite Broadway standards and delicious drink and appetizers from local restaurants. Both shows at the Morningside Theater Co. Space - 100 La Salle St. NY, NY 10027 Manhattan (2 blocks south of 125th st #1 train stop) Full ADA access. All included at $45. per person.