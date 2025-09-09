ADRIENNE HAAN SINGS KURT WEILL Begins at The York Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre Company, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, Maya Belubekian, and Levon Kazarian, will present international cabaret star Adrienne Haan in Adrienne Haan Sings Kurt Weill for one night only on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 7:30 PM. The performance takes place at The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Tickets are $25 (plus $4 convenience fee) and are now on sale at Ovations Tickets.

Celebrating the 125th birthday year of legendary composer Kurt Weill, Haan takes audiences on a musical journey from Berlin’s roaring 1920s to his exile-era works in France and Broadway triumphs in the 1940s. The evening will feature classics from The Threepenny Opera alongside lesser-known gems, all performed in their original languages and reimagined arrangements.

Directed by Barry Kleinbort, the concert will showcase Haan’s multilingual artistry and theatrical flair, with accompaniment from her Novembergruppe Trio: Richard Danley (piano), Joe Graziosi (alto sax/clarinet), and Tal Ronen (bass). The Huffington Post hailed the show as “a remarkable one-woman show and the talk of the town,” while The New York Times praised Haan as “an entertainer of the highest caliber.”

Known for her expressive range and dramatic storytelling, Haan intertwines her own narrative with Weill’s music, offering a performance that is part tribute, part cultural history.