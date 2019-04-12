THE HANDMAID'S MUSICAL Returns To Green Room 42

Blessed be the fruit! After a sold out performance in March, A Handmaid's Musical: A Dystopian Tale returns to Green Room 42 for a one-night engagement May 31st. This hilarious parody musical based on the Margaret Atwood novel and hit Hulu series comes from writer Samantha Stevens, director Sara Dobrinich, and musical director Tegan Miller. Check in with Offred, Ofglen, Ofwarren, and athe rest of the handmaids as 'MayDay' wages war against the patriarchial powers that be. Featuring re-imagined hits from the stage, screen, radio, and beyond, this uproarious comedy pokes at our nation's reality, and reinforces the fact that "females are strong as HELL".

The cast features Bill Coyne (Fred), Maria Bilbao (Ofwarren), Gail Dennison (Aunt Lydia), Teal Holliday (Moira), Caroline Huerta (Rita), David Bryant Johnson (Nick), Federica Morra (Ofglen), Allie Seibold (Serena), and Samantha Stevens (Offred).

Join the revolution May 31st, 9:30pm at the Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). Tickets are $20-$50, and can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1005065?performanceId=10403338. To learn more, find us on Facebook and Instagram @handmaidsmusical, Twitter @HandmaidsM, or with #PraisedBeNYC and #MAYDAY.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You