A GAY'S DREAM Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present “A Gay’s Dream: Broadway’s Leading Ladies with a Gender-Bent Twist!” on February 26th at 9:30 PM. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Glinda in Wicked were a man? Or if the Witch in Into the Woods were played by a drag queen? Perhaps you’ve tried belting “Defying Gravity” in the original key as a tenor, or have rewatched the “red dress” portion of Sondheim’s 80th Birthday Concert more than a few times. If so, “A Gay’s Dream: Broadway’s Leading Ladies with a Gender-Bent Twist!” is the show for you!

Join us at 54 Below for a dazzling evening featuring male and nonbinary performers- alongside some of NYC’s most fabulous drag artists- embrace the commonly felt desire to belt out songs like “Ladies Who Lunch” or “Candy Store,” reimagined in a dazzling evening of Broadway’s leading ladies like you’ve never seen before! Audiences can expect a community celebration of all types of voices, spectacle, authenticity, and unapologetic queerness, all wrapped up in a beautiful bow bound to leave you gagged!

After producing and directing “54 Sings Steven Universe,” a concert musical cabaret adaptation of the hit Cartoon Network series Steven Universe in August 2024, Toby Chernesky is back to present his second show at 54 Below. Joining him is Mason Margut, returning as music director for his 5th cabaret at 54 Below. This performance features drag artists Kiki Ball-Change, Bea Effay, Melisma, and Diva LaMarr in addition to performers Dawson Blackburn, Toby Chernesky, Mack Farrar, Thomas Higgins, Thomas Horen, August Miller, Megan Onello, Emiliano Pliego, David Postlewate, Adam Rawlings, Rachel Shoenecker, Mitchell Turner, Kevin T. Mazur, and Mo DeGreen.

Whether you’re a dreaming gay or they, a broadway babe, or just a straight-up diva, don your most fabulous garb and join us for a night to remember!

Comments