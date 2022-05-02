A 10 Year Anniversary Celebration & More to Take Place This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

10 YEARS OF MUSICAL THEATRE HISTORY! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY, FEAT. Charles Busch, Joe Iconis, & MORE! - MAY 2 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since opening its doors ten years ago, Feinstein's/54 Below has prided itself in being the premiere home for celebrating musical theatre's rich history. From reviving the jewels of the canon to concerts celebrating Broadway's theatres, Feinstein's/54 Below audiences have taken countless trips down a magical memory lane.

Now, to celebrate their tenth year in operation, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating these wonderful musical moments that appeared on our stage. Each one celebrating the rich tapestry of musical theatre history!

Join us on May 2nd, for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to bring their histories to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Original cast members of these shows will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about their experiences creating some of the most iconic moments in musical theatre history.

The 7:00pm show will feature Christine Andreas, Jim Brochu, Charles Busch, Carole Demas, Jerry Dixon, Ed Dixon, Anita Gillette, David Jackson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jim Walton, and Maury Yeston.

The 9:30pm show will feature Lynn Ahrens, Len Cariou, Stephen Flaherty, Sara Jean Ford, Joe Iconis, Nathaniel Irvin, Kecia Lewis, Lee Roy Reams, Don Scardino, Rebecca Spigelman, Molly Stilliens, Christian Thompson, and Walter Willison.

Hosted by Robbie Rozelle

Music directed by Michael Lavine

Produced by Robert W. Schneider

To celebrate the 10th anniversary year of Feinstein's/54 Below, join us for a special monthly concert series. Each performance will showcase a different genre of our programming, and an all-star lineup of artists.

7:00pm: $55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm: $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jeff McCarthy: I PROMISE YOU A HAPPY ENDING - MAY 3 AT 7:00 PM

Join us for an evening reflecting on Jeff McCarthy's 45-year career. Jeff will entertain as he relishes in some of the most beloved love songs he's had the opportunity to sing throughout his life!

In a career that has taken McCarthy all over the world, he has worked extensively in all the show biz disciplines; theatre, TV, film, cast recordings, and voice over. Leading roles on stage include eight Broadway shows as well as national tours: Urinetown, Kunstler, Southern Comfort, Les Misérables, Chicago, Zorba, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Side Show, and City of Angels. Regional credits include The Front Page, My Fair Lady, All My Sons, Man of La Mancha, The Misanthrope, Mack and Mabel, and Sweeney Todd. TV and film credits include major roles in "Star Trek," Schweitzer, Robocop 2, "The Good Wife," and many others. Jeff was also, very happily, the voice of the great Chuck Jones creation Michigan J. Frog for the WB.

Featuring Darren Cohen, Sam Quiggins, Becca Bandiere, Mae Roney, and Alex Appel.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHERE WAS I? DANIEL MATÉ IN CONCERT FEATURING Donna Vivino, Eric William Morris, & MORE! - MAY 3 AT 9:30 PM

"Maté's songs are a unique and thrilling combination of musical styles. He makes dazzingly audacious choices in his music and lyrics that are always surprising yet feel inevitable." -William Finn

Canadian-born songwriter Daniel Maté, winner of the Kleban Prize for Lyrics, had himself an eventful several years. Now he returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time since 2013 with stories to tell: from marriage and divorce through psychedelic self-help and co-authoring a book, and, most recently, incarceration and COVID in a Mexican detention center.

With his signature blend of musical versatility, lyrical swordsmanship, off-the-wall humor, psychological insight and emotional complexity, and with the help of some very special Broadway guests, Daniel will reflect on his mishaps and adventures through original theatre songs new and old. The show will include delightfully diverse material from The Longing And The Short Of It (ASCAP Cole Porter Award for Excellence in Music and Lyrics), Middle School Mysteries, Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Günter, as well as works-in-progress such as Daniel's adaptation of the Russell Banks novel The Sweet Hereafter and the original "autobiomagical" musical Adam Claims His Baggage. Expect an evening filled with warmth, wit, a little whining, and-fingers crossed-some wisdom.

Featuring Kiera Allen, Brandon J. Ellis, James Jackson, Jr., Eric William Morris, Donna Vivino, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ken Page: THERE'S SO MUCH TO TALK ABOUT ... (AND SING ABOUT, TOO!) - MAY 4 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ken Page is thrilled to be coming back to New York! Having starred in Ain't Misbehavin', Cats, Guys and Dolls and The Wiz on Broadway and creating the iconic "Oogie Boogie" in Tim Burton's classic cult film, The Nightmare Before Christmas, this beloved stage veteran returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after too long an absence, tipping his hat to shows and songs he's performed during his ongoing 45-year career. And, yes, he will tell his stories, which are unbeatable (and TRUE). Ken's Musical Director is the one & only Joseph Joubert and the show is directed by longtime pal, Richard Jay-Alexander. Mr. Page will entertain and move you with material he introduced and/or performed on Broadway, including jazz and pop favorites close to his heart from a varied array of categories. And you can count on hearing and seeing some of his legendary show-stoppers. This is sure to be "one of those nights" you don't want to miss!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54/54/54 - MAY 4 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each.

After three long years, it's back. Come witness the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.

Featuring Dylan Adler, PJ Adzima, Caroline Aimetti, Grace Aki, Jarrod Allan, Samara Ariel, Max Bartos, Kev Berry, Eli Bolin, Amara Brady, Aaron F. Brateman, Ben Cameron, Jerusha Cavazos, Bill Coyne, Emma Degerstedt, Erin Dugan, Mikey Erg, Adam Feldman, Ellie Fishman, Noëlle Francis, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Tavi Gevinson, Abby Govindan, Audrey Hayes, Fernell Hogan, Z Infante, Danté Jeanfelix, Ray Kao, Erin Kommor, Janet Krupin, April Lavalle, Cassie Levine, Taylor Lynn Lewis, Nicole Magallón, Jenn Maurer, Isabelle McCalla, Devon Meddock, Madeline Metzger, Jessica Murphy, Elizabeth Nestlerode, Susannah Perkins, Alex Prakken, Ellie Schnitt, Zoe Siegel, Alec Silver, Matt Stoke, Emma Tattenbaum-Fine, John Rodney Turner, Eric Ulloa, Zurin Villanueva, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more to be announced soon!

Musical Direction/Produced by Ben Caplan.

Hosted/Produced/Directed by Philip Romano.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrea McArdle & FRIENDS CELEBRATE THE 45TH ANNIEVERSARY - MAY 5-7 AT 7:00 PM

The May 7 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Come spend an evening with Andrea McArdle as she celebrates 45 years of Annie. This very special concert will feature songs, stories, and special guests from the original cast and beyond, including Shelley Bruce and more!

Music Direction by Steve Marzullo.

Andrea McArdle originated the title role in Annie in 1977, became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award® as Best Lead Actress in a Musical, and went on to perform the role in London's West End. On Broadway, she has starred in Jerry's Girls, Starlight Express, State Fair, Les Misérables, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. She starred as Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret and has played the title role of Mame and Hello, Dolly!. Ms. McArdle has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

$55 cover charge. $90-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Abby Payne'S A SHOT IN THE DARK ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT, FEAT. Arri Lawton Simon & MORE! - MAY 5 AT 9:30 PM

"Payne knows how to write a song, and many of her driving ballads wouldn't sound out of place on adult contemporary radio." -TheaterMania

Abby Payne, book writer, composer, and lyricist of The Gunfighter Meets His Match and co-star of Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in the A Shot in the Dark Album Release Concert. The follow up to The Gunfighter Meets His Match, a concept album that launched the 2018 award winning NYMF production, A Shot in the Dark completes the story of the mysterious Gunfighter and his tragic yet magnetic love interest, the Girl.

Payne will perform gorgeously dynamic songs from the new album with her band: JP Schlegelmilch (Visitors, Hearing Things), Paul Maddison (Constantine Maroulis, Atina Evil Queen of the Galaxy), Chris Anderson (Postmodern Jukebox, Sophie B. Hawkins), and Kenny Shaw (Dispatch, Joe Scarborough). Abby will be joined by special guests Craig Winberry (The Life and Music of George Michael, Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition), Arri Lawton Simon (The Bubble), and Shara Radin (The Gunfighter Meets His Match).

Payne puts her heart and soul into these unique and personal songs. Don't miss this chance to hear her perform them live before they ride off into the sunset!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS, FEAT. Talia Suskauer, Michael Kushner, & MORE! - MAY 6 AT 9:30 PM

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. No wonder it has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of your favorite Broadway stars! French Woods just celebrated its 51st summer, and the camp is going stronger than ever!

Join some of French Woods's prominent alumni in a night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. See your favorite performers and theater professionals sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. Before they were working on the Great White Way, they may have been playing Fanny Brice at age fourteen or a pre-pubescent Tevye!

Featuring Nya, Christina Ames, Drew Arisco, Ari Axelrod, Alex Boruff, Danny Feldman, Joshua William Gelb, Jesse Gellert, Jonathan Gellert, Michael Kushner, Lexi Lyric, Khadijah Rolle, Cat Smith, and Talia Suskauer.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

Hosted by Michael Kushner

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - MAY 7 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Featuring Farah Alvin and Luke Hawkins.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY BROADWAY MOTHER'S DAY, FEAT. Jessica Hendy, Allison Posner, & MORE - MAY 8 AT 1:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us to celebrate Mother's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below! Leading ladies from the world of Broadway and cabaret will share the stage with their children and their moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. This joyful tribute to moms and motherhood will be presented at a special matinee time, making it the perfect way for families to share the day together. Moms are our first loves, our best friends, our fiercest defenders, and our first singing partners. Back for a fifth year, this emotional and heartfelt concert will move audiences and celebrate moms everywhere!

Featuring Scott Coulter, Jessica Hendy and Beckett Hendy, Mary Donnelly Haskell, Mary Lane Haskell, Jamie Karen and Kylie Deklin, Lyn Philistine and Dylan Christopher Sutton, Allison Posner and Walter Bolin, Kelli Rabke and Joseph Agresta, Anne Runolfsson and Tess Adams, Tracy Sallows, Gay Willis and Chad Marge, and more stars to be announced!

Please note that a special menu will be served for this performance only.

We will be offering a delicious Mother's Day brunch that includes a three-course prix fixe meal and complimentary coffee or tea which will be charged at a cost of $50 per person. A children's a la carte menu will be available for guests under the age of 12.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT! GOODBYE NEW YORK, FEATURING Arielle Jacobs & MORE! - MAY 8 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We can't wait for you to celebrate the release of our new Broadway Records album produced by Compassion & Choices. Join our cast and orchestra for a concert of Goodbye New York, a contemporary epic composed by Andrew Beall (Song of Solomon, Platinum Girls), with lyrics by Evan McCormack (Song of Solomon), and a book by David Don Miller (Why You Beasting). Our story follows a spirited young woman with a terrible secret who is reunited with the one who got away one day before she must leave New York forever. Will they get a second chance at love or will fate step in? Is it worth it to pull someone closer...only to say goodbye? The score is equal parts sophisticated and catchy: the kind you won't get out of your head. Our Broadway cast stars the leading lady of three Tony Award®-winning shows, Arielle Jacobs (Disney's Aladdin, Wicked, In the Heights), Brad Standley (Waitress, In Transit) and Ben Jeffrey (Disney's The Lion King) in an exhilarating night of new theater music.

Featuring Arielle Jacobs, Brad Standley, Ben Jeffrey, Eleanna Finokalioti, Lora Nicolas Olaes, Richie Abanes, and Levin Valayil.

Produced by Wendy Leopold.

Music direction by James Lowe.

Directed by Joel Kirk.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Holly Ann Butler: UNCOVERED, FEAT. Alysha Umphress & MORE! - MAY 8 AT 9:30 PM

"Step into the lead of the show after 9 days of joining the company and no rehearsal for Act 2?" "Sure!" "Hop into a principal role during previews and learn three new songs in one day?" "Let's go!"

Recently the spotlight has been shed on the importance of swings and understudies on Broadway and the theater community at large.

And for years, Holly Ann Butler has been known as a cover extraordinaire! Most recently, she rejoined the Broadway company of Come From Away, saving it from a closure, after ending the Broadway run of Diana only two days before! And now with 5 Broadway shows, 4 national tours, and too many other shows to list, she's performing a night of songs and stories starring her. Selections include songs from On the Town, Come From Away, Grease, How to Succeed, and Diana - all shows she has understudied, usually in multiple roles. Come watch as she gets Uncovered.

Featuring Brian Gonzales, Pearl Sun, L. Steven Taylor, and Alysha Umphress.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

