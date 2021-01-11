92Y School Of Music Announces 2021 Cabaret Programming

After its 2020 success with speakers including Chita Rivera and Joe Iconis, among others, the 92Y School of Music announces an all-new roster of cabaret programming for 2021, led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer, Michael Kirk Lane. Perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form, it includes BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-nominated interview series, Cabaret Conversations, as well as classes Cabaret History and Great Performances, and the newest, Cabaret Performance: Connecting to Your Lyric.



CABARET CONVERSATIONS



Mondays, 6-7:30 pm ET; $25* each or subscribe to all three for $60*. Register here

Mon, Jan 25: Jinkx Monsoon

Kicking off the new year, Cabaret Conversations is joined by world-renowned performer and winner of season 5 of RuPaul'sa??Drag Race,a??Jinkx Monsoon. They are a 6-time MAC Award-nominee, winning in 2020 for Major Drag Artist. Their debut cabaret show, alongside performing partner Major Scales, The Vaudevillians, played over 100 performances at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, and was a New York Times Critics' Pick, before going on an international tour.



Mon, Feb 22: Telly Leung

Next on the hot seat, Broadway performer, recording artist, producer, and theater arts teacher,a?? Telly Leunga??joins the conversation. His Broadway and national touring credits include Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago Company), and television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler ona??Glee.



March 22: Lennie Watts & Amy Wolk

This duo features 16-time MAC, 5-time Backstage Bistro, and 3-time Nightlife Award-winnera??Lennie Wattsa??and performer, writer, host, director, singer, and current President of MAC,a??Amy Wolk. Recognized as an outstanding vocalist, director, producer and booking manager,a??Lennie Wattsa??has been active in the New York cabaret scene for 30 years anda??was recently named one of "The 50 Most Influential People in New York Cabaret" by Nightlife Exchange. 4-time MAC Award winner,a??Amy Wolk,a??was the recipient of the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Musical Comedy for her showa??A Wolk ona??the Wild Side. a??Amy has won 2 MAC Awards for her cabaret performances, including the 2011 MAC for Musical Comedy, and the 2004 MAC Award for Best Female New York Debut for her show, Different for Girls. Her solo shows includea??A Wolk in Progress,a??We Can Wolk It Out, anda??Wolk This Way.



CABARET HISTORY AND GREAT PERFORMANCES

Tuesdays, 6-7 pm ET, Feb 2-25, $120*; register here

In four sessions, using video and audio recordings of influential performers throughout the decades - including Mabel Mercer, Bobby Short, Julie Wilson, Baby Jane Dexter, Nancy LaMott, and many more, the series will explore the history of the art form and where it is headed into the future.





CABARET PERFORMANCE: CONNECTING TO YOUR LYRIC



Begins Mon, Jan 25, 8-9:15 pm ET, $200*: register here

This 8-week class will help performers of all levels find a new connection to interpreting lyrics in the cabaret performance style. Cabaret is a unique style of singing and musical performance that is known for its intimacy and the emphasis it places on the lyric. It is also an art form that allows performers of all levels to find a stage. Whether the audience is full of friends and family, or a room full of strangers, that audience becomes the performer's silent scene partner. The performer's own connection to and interpretation of the lyric, engages with the intimate audience. In this virtual class, students will bring in songs they are familiar with and work to find their unique and honest take on the lyrics and how to communicate their meaning and intention with an audience, whether in person or through a camera. The class will culminate with a live streamed performance.



Note: these programs all take place remotely. If you register, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. As these are remote online classes, enrollment is open to participants worldwide.