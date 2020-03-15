7th Ides Extravaganza Postponed Until April 4th

The Rigano Songbook 7th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza, originally set to play The Duplex on Friday March 13, has been postponed to April 4th at 6:30pm. Given the uncertainty surrounding all public events during this health crisis The Rigano Songbook, brothers David Rigano and Paul Rigano, decided it was best to move the event.

Every year The Rigano Songbook gathers to sing original songs, muse on fate and hubris, and celebrate the anniversary of the brutal assassination of Julius Caesar. There are still tickets available for the new date of their 7th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza. David and Paul are the writers of musicals and cabarets including The Holy Cows of Credence South Dakota, Facing East, "I Ought to Behave" and other Naughty Songs, and their award-winning You Heard It Here.

Updates on who among the previously announced cast will be joining at the rescheduled date will follow.

For tickets, please visit http://www.purplepass.com/rigano0404

$20 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre, $25 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre.





