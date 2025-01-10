54 SINGS LIZZY MCALPINE Announced At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Lizzy McAlpine on Sunday, February 16 at 9:30pm. Celebrate soon-to-be Broadway star Lizzy McAlpine in a journey through her greatest hits so far.

This immensely popular indie-pop singer-songwriter is set to make her Broadway debut in the 2025 premiere of Floyd Collins, following her viral performances at 2024's Elsie Fest. Get ready to hear all of your favorites, including “Ceilings,” “Older,” “Call Your Mom,” “hate to be lame,” and more. Featuring an incredibly talented cast, this is one concert no Broadway or indie-pop music fan should skip! Produced by Lydia Newman, with music direction by Jonja Merck.

Lizzy McAlpine will not appear at this performance.

54 Sings Lizzy McAlpine at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) will take place on February 16th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/LizzyMcAlpine. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

