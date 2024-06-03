54 SINGS HAZBIN HOTEL to Play 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel on June 23rd, 2024 at 9:30pm. Hey sinners! Want a chance at salvation? Come to 54 Below for a soul saving night at the “Hazbin Hotel.” It will be a “Happy Day in Hell” when you experience songs from Lucifer's favorite webseries-turned-TV show, including “Loser, Baby,” “Whatever it Takes,” “Respectless,” “Poison,” and so many more like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, the concert is produced and directed by Katie Royse Ginther and Izy Taylor of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company. Music direction by Asher Muldoon.

Hazbin Hotel is a musical series about Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who opens a rehabilitation hotel to reduce the overpopulation in her kingdom, with the goal of giving them the chance at redemption and a place in Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her, Charlie is supported by her partner Vaggie and their first guest, Angel Dust, an adult film star.

This show will feature performances from Erin Rosenfeld (Broadway: Grey House, 54 Sings Diana the Musical, Regional: Spring Awakening at the Skylight Music Theatre), Abby Goldberg (Off-Broadway: Dear Mom, I'm Gay, 54 Sings Diana the Musical, Regional: Fiddler of the Roof at Drury Lane Theatre), Anna Telfer (Off-Broadway: Ode to the Wasp Woman, Madagascar the Musical national tour, 54 Sings Diana the Musical), Kitty Baker (54 Sings Diana the Musical), Rachel Marie (54 Sings Diana the Musical, Off-Broadway: Ximer), Teddy Calvin (54 Sings Diana the Musical, Off-Broadway: Ximer, Swan Lake Rock Opera), Juan Castro (54 Below: Big Broadway Bodies, 54 Sings Diana the Musical), Katie Royse Ginther (54 Sings Via Galactica, 54 Sings Diana the Musical, 54 Sings Songs of the Sitcoms), Anthony Rodriguez (54 Sings Songs of the Sitcoms), Samuel Vincent Aubuchon (The Simon and Garfunkel Story USA Tour, 54 Sings Songs of the Sitcoms), BT Hayes (Cat Kid Comic Club TheatreWorks USA Tour, Regional: From the Heart of the Wreck at Cape Rep Theater), Kris Glorioso, Samantha Tullie (Regional: Into the Woods at the Moonlight Ampitheatre), Zach Faust (54 Sings Glee!, 54 Sings Sings of the Sitcoms, 54 Sings the music of In Trousers), Samuel Langshteyn (Off Broadway: Epic Players' Spring Awakening at the ART Mezzanine Theater), Sofia Carregha, Sam Bash.

54 sings Hazbin Hotel plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) June 23rd at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCERS/DIRECTORS



Izy Taylor is a technical director and writer from the Pacific North West. Producing credits include: 54 Below Sings Diana. Stage managing credits include: (off broadway) The Very Last Dance of Homeless Joe (regional) The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Into the Woods, Newsies, Midsummer's Night Dream, Shrek Jr, Seussical Jr, Clue. They currently assist with the technical direction at Marymount School Izy is a huge supporter of arts education and arts accessibility.

Katie Royse Ginther is a NYC-based producer, director and actor. Originally hailing from the Seattle-area with degrees in both Psychology and Theatre, they came to NYC to grow their theatre company, Kitchen Sink Theatre Company. Katie is the 2022 Region 7 Recipient of the SDC Residency from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, as well as a 2022 Irene Ryan Acting Competition from the same festival. Alongside their company, Katie aims to uplift queer and trans stories through live performance. Katie's NYC producing credits include: 54 Sings Diana the Musical (54 Below), STRIKE/OUT (Producer's Club), Pick*Nic (Brooklyn Art Haus and The Tank), and Poster Child (The Kraine Theater).

Asher Muldoon (he/him) is a writer, actor, composer, and comedian based in New York City. In 2023, he graduated from Princeton University, where he received a degree in English and certificates in Music Theater and Theater. Asher's first musical, an adaptation of Patrick McCabe's The Butcher Boy, was workshopped at the Irish Repertory Theater in 2018, and had its premiere production there in the summer of 2022. His solo ghost story musical Mine was workshopped at Princeton University and made its international debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it played to sold out houses and garnered strong reviews. His other work in musical theater has been performed at NYMF, UC Irvine, Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Irish Arts Center, Princeton University, and McCarter Theater.

